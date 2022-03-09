https://sputniknews.com/20220309/donors-plane-carrying-trump-makes-emergency-landing-after-engine-died-over-gulf-of-mexico---report-1093729847.html

Donor’s Plane Carrying Trump Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Died Over Gulf of Mexico - Report

Donor’s Plane Carrying Trump Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Died Over Gulf of Mexico - Report

Earlier this week, former US President Donald Trump suggested the US repaint its F-22 Raptor fighter jets in Chinese livery and use them to covertly bomb... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T23:30+0000

2022-03-09T23:30+0000

2022-03-09T23:35+0000

donald trump

emergency landing

us

new orleans

dassault aviation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093729821_0:135:2048:1287_1920x0_80_0_0_8569104c0297b7ed85e703f1683de3d3.jpg

A plane carrying the former US leader was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday evening following an engine failure, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing “two people familiar with the matter.”“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Trump said to laughter in the hall.After, Trump used a donor’s Dassault Falcon 900 business jet to return to Palm Beach, Florida, and his Mar-a-Lago resort.According to the Washington Post, the plane’s tail number was linked to a Utah-based company that is the trustee for more than 1,400 planes, meaning the donor’s identity could not be verified.The aircraft was also carrying Secret Service personnel and members of Trump’s staff. The French-built jet can carry a maximum of 19 passengers in addition to its two pilots.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

us

new orleans

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, emergency landing, us, new orleans, dassault aviation