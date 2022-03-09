https://sputniknews.com/20220309/donors-plane-carrying-trump-makes-emergency-landing-after-engine-died-over-gulf-of-mexico---report-1093729847.html
Donor's Plane Carrying Trump Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Died Over Gulf of Mexico - Report
Donor's Plane Carrying Trump Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Died Over Gulf of Mexico - Report
Earlier this week, former US President Donald Trump suggested the US repaint its F-22 Raptor fighter jets in Chinese livery and use them to covertly bomb
A plane carrying the former US leader was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday evening following an engine failure, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing “two people familiar with the matter.”“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Trump said to laughter in the hall.After, Trump used a donor’s Dassault Falcon 900 business jet to return to Palm Beach, Florida, and his Mar-a-Lago resort.According to the Washington Post, the plane’s tail number was linked to a Utah-based company that is the trustee for more than 1,400 planes, meaning the donor’s identity could not be verified.The aircraft was also carrying Secret Service personnel and members of Trump’s staff. The French-built jet can carry a maximum of 19 passengers in addition to its two pilots.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
23:30 GMT 09.03.2022 (Updated: 23:35 GMT 09.03.2022)
Earlier this week, former US President Donald Trump suggested the US repaint its F-22 Raptor fighter jets in Chinese livery and use them to covertly bomb Russian forces in Ukraine.
A plane carrying the former US leader was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday evening following an engine failure, Politico reported
on Wednesday, citing “two people familiar with the matter.”
Earlier that day in The Big Easy, Trump had delivered a speech to a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat in which he suggested the US Air Force repaint its stealthy F-22 Raptor fighters to look like Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) jets and "bomb the s***" out of Russia.”
“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” Trump said to laughter
in the hall.
After, Trump used a donor’s Dassault Falcon 900 business jet to return to Palm Beach, Florida, and his Mar-a-Lago resort.
According to the report, one of the three engines on the jet failed between 20 and 30 minutes after taking off from New Orleans Lakefront Airport. The aircraft was at about 28,000 feet and over the Gulf of Mexico when the engine died, but the aircraft safely returned to the airport, where the RNC procured a jet from a different donor and sent the 45th president on his way.
According to the Washington Post
, the plane’s tail number was linked to a Utah-based company that is the trustee for more than 1,400 planes, meaning the donor’s identity could not be verified.
The aircraft was also carrying Secret Service personnel and members of Trump’s staff. The French-built jet can carry a maximum of 19 passengers in addition to its two pilots.
