Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd Relationship on the Brink as Star Eyes Move to Lionel Messi's PSG

According to reports in the British media, Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration is mounting at Manchester United as his relationship with interim manager Ralf... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with his present employers, Manchester United, is on the brink of collapse and the legendary footballer is eager to join his fierce rival Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, Football Transfers reported.The sports website also claimed that CR7 has already made up his mind to sever ties with the 20-time English champions at the end of this season.Although his association with the Red Devils has reached the irreparable point of no return, he will only finalise his decision after their Champions League campaign concludes.If United were to fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, Ronaldo would move to a different club, preferably PSG.Ronaldo returned to training on Tuesday evening after leaving for Portugal on Saturday as he was purportedly infuriated by Rangnick's decision to leave him out of the squad.Though the German coach claimed that the Portugal skipper had not been included in the XI because he was dogged by a hip injury, several football pundits insisted that there was definitely more to it.Despite his present situation, Ronaldo was the last to leave the club's training ground on Tuesday.

