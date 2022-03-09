China Wants Answers on US Biolabs in Ukraine

International
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil imports, and US gasoline
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil imports, and US gasoline prices hitting a record high.
GUESTDmitry Babich - Journalist, Specialty in Russian Politics| Russian Lives Matter Too, News in Russia, and Syrian Terrorists in UkraineThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Large Concert Crowds Present Danger in the Future, Supervised Injection Sites, and Soros Funded PropagandaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Dmitry Babich about the Russian military, criticism of President Putin, and sanctions. Dmitry spoke about the NATO exercises near Russian borders and the Western powers that ignored the Russian demands. Dmitry discussed the foreign terrorists in Ukraine and how long the conflict will last.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, wartime propaganda, and the Altamont Free Concert. Thom discussed the 1969 Altamont Free Concert and the tragedy that happened recently at the Travis Scott concert. Thom talked about the violence in Philadelphia and Soros funded District Attorney Larry Krasner.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us, the backstory, concert, syria, ukraine, war, soros, trump, аудио, radio

00:33 GMT 09.03.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 09.03.2022)
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil imports, and US gasoline prices hitting a record high.
GUEST
Dmitry Babich - Journalist, Specialty in Russian Politics| Russian Lives Matter Too, News in Russia, and Syrian Terrorists in Ukraine
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Large Concert Crowds Present Danger in the Future, Supervised Injection Sites, and Soros Funded Propaganda
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Dmitry Babich about the Russian military, criticism of President Putin, and sanctions. Dmitry spoke about the NATO exercises near Russian borders and the Western powers that ignored the Russian demands. Dmitry discussed the foreign terrorists in Ukraine and how long the conflict will last.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, wartime propaganda, and the Altamont Free Concert. Thom discussed the 1969 Altamont Free Concert and the tragedy that happened recently at the Travis Scott concert. Thom talked about the violence in Philadelphia and Soros funded District Attorney Larry Krasner.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
