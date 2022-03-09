https://sputniknews.com/20220309/china-wants-answers-on-us-biolabs-in-ukraine-1093700668.html

China Wants Answers on US Biolabs in Ukraine

China Wants Answers on US Biolabs in Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil imports, and US gasoline... 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T00:33+0000

2022-03-09T00:33+0000

2022-03-09T09:42+0000

us

the backstory

concert

syria

ukraine

war

soros

trump

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093700643_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2fa5a1b30ec4d7c2ce20e57f3d842eb9.jpg

China Wants Answers on US Biolabs in Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil imports, and US gasoline prices hitting a record high.

GUESTDmitry Babich - Journalist, Specialty in Russian Politics| Russian Lives Matter Too, News in Russia, and Syrian Terrorists in UkraineThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Large Concert Crowds Present Danger in the Future, Supervised Injection Sites, and Soros Funded PropagandaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Dmitry Babich about the Russian military, criticism of President Putin, and sanctions. Dmitry spoke about the NATO exercises near Russian borders and the Western powers that ignored the Russian demands. Dmitry discussed the foreign terrorists in Ukraine and how long the conflict will last.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, wartime propaganda, and the Altamont Free Concert. Thom discussed the 1969 Altamont Free Concert and the tragedy that happened recently at the Travis Scott concert. Thom talked about the violence in Philadelphia and Soros funded District Attorney Larry Krasner.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, concert, syria, ukraine, war, soros, trump, аудио, radio