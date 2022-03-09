https://sputniknews.com/20220309/benjamin-netanyahu-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1093719449.html

Benjamin Netanyahu Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to his spokesperson, the former Israeli prime minister is feeling well and is following coronavirus guidelines. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

Israeli former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, 72, has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, his spokesperson said. Netanyahu is well and following his doctor's advice, the spokesperson added. This is the first time Netanyahu has contracted COVID. Israel's current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took to Twitter to wish his predecessor a speedy recovery. Earlier in the day, the country's Health Ministry reported that some 5,103 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 197 of them in a critical condition. Israel's COVID-19 death toll stands at 10,322 since the start of the pandemic.Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996-1999 and from 2009-2021, becoming the country's longest-serving PM in history. He is currently the chairman of the Likud- National Liberal Movement party and he leads the official opposition in the Knesset.

