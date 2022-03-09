https://sputniknews.com/20220309/bamn-anti-russia-war-drive-must-be-met-with-a-working-class-movement-1093699561.html

BAMN Anti-Russia War Drive Must be Met With a Working Class Movement

BAMN Anti-Russia War Drive Must be Met With a Working Class Movement

Americans Feel The Squeeze From Biden's Russia Sanctions, International Working Women's Day, Big Tech Punishes Ordinary Russians

BAMN Anti-Russia War Drive Must Be Met With A Working Class Movement Americans Feel The Squeeze From Biden’s Russia Sanctions, International Working Women’s Day, Big Tech Punishes Ordinary Russians

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the economic measures taken by the United States and European allies and what impact they’ve had on the world economy, how these sanctions will exacerbate the already severe economic issues like inflation and growth impacting working and poor people, what the economic squeeze on American people means for the political prospects of Joe Biden and the Democrats as they face midterm elections, and what these sanctions might mean for Russia’s global trade relations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mikaela Nhondo Erskog, an educator and researcher for the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, also a part of the secretariat of Pan Africanism Today and a coordinating committee member for No Cold War to discuss the socialist and labor roots of International Women's Day and the erasure of its working-class roots of today, the centrality of patriarchy and exploitation of the labor of women to capitalism, the unique exploitative character of both the paid and unpaid work that women do, and the organizing that women are leading to fight back against patriarchy and exploitation today.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers’ affirmation of the global internet and refusal to cave to the efforts to revoke Russian internet domains, how this highlights the international nature of the internet and why international cooperation is key to maintaining it, the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement and how that exacerbates existing issues of racism in law enforcement, and the censorship and punishment of Russians and Russian platforms by tech companies in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the absurd punishment of ordinary Russians for the actions of the Russian government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the US Senate finally making lynching a hate crime and what it shows about the US attempts to shield its regime change and war efforts under the ruses of human rights and democracy, the veneer of representation that is being slathered onto this system to conceal its instability and suppress working class movements, and the need to organize poor and working people as the US continues its war drive against Russia and the ruling class profits from death.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

