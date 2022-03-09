https://sputniknews.com/20220309/australian-prime-minister-urges-declaration-of-national-emergency-to-help-flood-victims-1093710266.html

Australian Prime Minister Urges Declaration of National Emergency to Help Flood Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that he intends recommending that Australian Governor-General David Hurley...

"I intend to recommend to the Governor-General to make a National Emergency Declaration covering this severe weather and flooding event across New South Wales and Queensland to ensure all our emergency powers are available and that we cut through any red tape we might face in delivering services and support on the ground," Morrison said in a statement.He added that he had made the decision in order to "ensure our Ministers and agencies don’t face any unnecessary bureaucracy as they roll out what communities need."Morrison said that people in NSW who are not able to work and those "still clearing out their homes and businesses" will receive the extra two lots of 1,000 Australian dollars ($1,370) payments in assistance.Eastern states of Australia has been suffering from the major flooding since 23 February resulting from heavy rainfalls. The death toll reached 20 while tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes. The 2022 Eastern Australia floods are regarded as the worst floods in more than a decade.The Australian government has already paid 385.2 million Australian dollars in disaster payments to those affected by floods in NSW and Queensland, and has announced further assistance worth 993.2 million Australian dollars.

