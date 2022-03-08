https://sputniknews.com/20220308/the-batman-screening-disrupted-after-live-bat-released-by-moviegoer-in-us-theatre-1093686776.html

'The Batman' Screening Disrupted After Live Bat Released by Moviegoer in US Theatre

The cinema reportedly offered to give refunds to the audience who had come to watch the movie, but a majority of the crowd refused to take it and opted to stay... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

Moviegoers were in for a shock on Friday after they spotted a live bad flying inside a movie theatre during the screening of 'The Batman', starring actor Robert Pattinson.The incident occurred when one of the visitors brought a live bat in his bag and released it, causing disruption during the screening of the movie at Moviehouse & Eatery theatre in Austin, Texas.A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet in which the bat can be seen flying from one end to another during the screening of the movie.The spokesperson of the Cinépolis cinema, where the incident took place, said that the guest was pulling a prank and not trying to harm anyone. The movie screening came to a halt after which the staff members tried to catch the bat in another video."We will use the projector to turn that light off, and I'm gonna turn all these lights off and try and get it to go into this lighted area. If you are uncomfortable being in the dark with a bat, please remove yourself now," the staff member is heard saying, with the guests laughing in the background.'The Batman' is a second pandemic-era move to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend after 'Spider Man: No Way Home'.

