https://sputniknews.com/20220308/syria-accuses-israeli-air-force-of-coordinating-with-daesh-after-back-to-back-attacks-1093697471.html

Syria Accuses Israeli Air Force of ‘Coordinating’ With Daesh After Back-to-Back Attacks

Syria Accuses Israeli Air Force of ‘Coordinating’ With Daesh After Back-to-Back Attacks

Two Syrian civilians were killed in a suspected Israeli attack outside Damascus in the early hours of Monday morning, with a military source telling local... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-08T18:47+0000

2022-03-08T18:47+0000

2022-03-08T18:55+0000

israel

syria

daesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106771/04/1067710408_24:0:4003:2238_1920x0_80_0_0_835c49ea67142125df57d8db097ca65d.jpg

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has accused the Israeli Air Force of coordinating its attack outside Damascus Monday morning with the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist group.Damascus suggested that this joint “Daesh-Israeli terrorist aggression” showed “the reality of clear and direct coordination between the two criminal parties.”Damascus called on the United Nations Security Council to address Israel’s “disregard for international law and the UN Charter,” and to avoid “double standards” in responding to such behaviour.A Syrian Army source told the Syrian Arab News Agency Monday that Israeli jets attacked multiple targets outside Damascus at around 5 am local time, with the strikes said to have killed two civilians and incurred material damage.The attack came less than 24 hours after Daesh terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Syrian personnel in a desert area near Palmyra in the Homs countryside, killing at least 13 soldiers and injuring 18 others.Tel Aviv rarely comments on its military operations inside Syria, except to say that its air and missile strikes target suspected “Iranian” or “pro-Iranian” forces seeking to make use of Syrian territory to create a bridgehead for attacks inside Israel itself. Damascus has dismissed this logic, pointing to the role of Iranian military advisors and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group in fighting off a broad array of foreign-backed terrorist groups including Daesh and al-Qaeda* since 2012.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.Let's stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220306/syrian-defense-ministry-says-13-syrian-soldiers-dead-18-injured-in-terrorist-attack-near-palmyra-1093638496.html

daesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

israel, syria, daesh