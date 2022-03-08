https://sputniknews.com/20220308/protesters-hold-international-womens-day-march-in-paris-1093684529.html

Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris

Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris

Every year, female activists take part in demonstrations across the globe to voice their demands to stop violence against women and ensure that women have... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-08T12:44+0000

2022-03-08T12:44+0000

2022-03-08T12:45+0000

paris

protest

women

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093686935_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eb58d5b631abf13023a99f9b32541199.jpg

Sputnik goes live from Paris where protesters have gathered in front of Gare du Nord for the International Women's Day march on Tuesday, 8 March.The participants are calling for equality and are demanding an end to 'femicides', violence against women and the gender pay gap.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris 2022-03-08T12:44+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

paris, protest, women, видео