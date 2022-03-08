International
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris
Every year, female activists take part in demonstrations across the globe to voice their demands to stop violence against women and ensure that women have equal rights with men when it comes to salaries and choice of a profession.
Sputnik goes live from Paris where protesters have gathered in front of Gare du Nord for the International Women's Day march on Tuesday, 8 March.The participants are calling for equality and are demanding an end to 'femicides', violence against women and the gender pay gap.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris

12:44 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 08.03.2022)
Every year, female activists take part in demonstrations across the globe to voice their demands to stop violence against women and ensure that women have equal rights with men when it comes to salaries and choice of a profession.
Sputnik goes live from Paris where protesters have gathered in front of Gare du Nord for the International Women's Day march on Tuesday, 8 March.
The participants are calling for equality and are demanding an end to 'femicides', violence against women and the gender pay gap.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
