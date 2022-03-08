https://sputniknews.com/20220308/protesters-hold-international-womens-day-march-in-paris-1093684529.html
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris
Every year, female activists take part in demonstrations across the globe to voice their demands to stop violence against women and ensure that women have... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T12:44+0000
2022-03-08T12:44+0000
2022-03-08T12:45+0000
paris
protest
women
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093686935_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eb58d5b631abf13023a99f9b32541199.jpg
Sputnik goes live from Paris where protesters have gathered in front of Gare du Nord for the International Women's Day march on Tuesday, 8 March.The participants are calling for equality and are demanding an end to 'femicides', violence against women and the gender pay gap.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093686935_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bcabddacac3b42c42bba12a5c53c9188.jpg
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris
2022-03-08T12:44+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
paris, protest, women, видео
Protesters Hold International Women's Day March in Paris
12:44 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 08.03.2022) Subscribe
Every year, female activists take part in demonstrations across the globe to voice their demands to stop violence against women and ensure that women have equal rights with men when it comes to salaries and choice of a profession.
Sputnik goes live from Paris where protesters have gathered in front of Gare du Nord for the International Women's Day march on Tuesday, 8 March.
The participants are calling for equality and are demanding an end to 'femicides', violence against women and the gender pay gap.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.