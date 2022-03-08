International
https://sputniknews.com/20220308/pakistani-women-cricket-team-skipper-dedicates-half-century-score-to-her-baby-girl---video-1093683755.html
Pakistani Women Cricket Team Skipper Dedicates Half Century Score to Her Baby Girl - Video
Pakistani Women Cricket Team Skipper Dedicates Half Century Score to Her Baby Girl - Video
30-year-old Bismah Maroof is Pakistan's first female cricketer to have scored 1,000 runs in One Day International cricket matches. She took an indefinite break... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T12:43+0000
2022-03-08T12:44+0000
india
india
pakistan
pakistan
south asia
cricket
cricket
international cricket council
sports
sports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093685682_0:0:2571:1446_1920x0_80_0_0_f3f8673f0490b3b30457598ce341f4ae.jpg
The captain of the Pakistani women's cricket team, Bismah Maroof, was praised by netizens on Tuesday for scoring a half-century against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and dedicating it to her baby girl, Fatima.This is the 12th Women’s Cricket World Cup and it is being held in New Zealand. It was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed for a year because of the COVID pandemic.The match against Australia was just the second for Maroof since her return after giving birth.The video and photos of Maroof celebrating her half-century with a baby-rocking gesture and looking at her baby girl in the dressing room, have gone viral.Buoyed by Maroof’s unbeaten 78 off 122 balls and Aliya Riaz’s 53 off 109 balls, Pakistan managed to post a total of 190/6 in their allotted 50 overs. However, Australia comfortably chased the score in 34.4 overs with the help of a blistering knock of 72 runs by Alyssa Healy.Meanwhile, Maroof has also become the first Pakistani player to score a half-century against Australia in a One Day International (ODI) World Cup cricket match.After the match, Maroof shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.Videos and photos of the Indian women's cricket team cuddling and playing with Maroof's daughter also went viral on Monday. The video was filmed after the match played between India and Pakistan on 6 March when India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs.Fans from both sides of the border praised the Indian team's gesture.Sharing the photo, India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar praised the Indian team for their kindness as he said “Sport Unites”.The cameras caught the first glimpse of Fatima ahead of Pakistan’s match against India at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand when Maroof came out with her from the team bus.
india
pakistan
south asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093685682_0:0:2571:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_b3305657d9ef9959263806f070e5a802.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, pakistan, pakistan, south asia, cricket, cricket, international cricket council, sports, sports

Pakistani Women Cricket Team Skipper Dedicates Half Century Score to Her Baby Girl - Video

12:43 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 08.03.2022)
© AP Photo / Fareed KhanBismah Maroof
Bismah Maroof - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
© AP Photo / Fareed Khan
SubscribeGoogle news
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
30-year-old Bismah Maroof is Pakistan's first female cricketer to have scored 1,000 runs in One Day International cricket matches. She took an indefinite break from cricket in April 2021 because of pregnancy. However, she announced her comeback in December ahead of the International Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
The captain of the Pakistani women's cricket team, Bismah Maroof, was praised by netizens on Tuesday for scoring a half-century against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and dedicating it to her baby girl, Fatima.
This is the 12th Women’s Cricket World Cup and it is being held in New Zealand. It was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed for a year because of the COVID pandemic.
The match against Australia was just the second for Maroof since her return after giving birth.
The video and photos of Maroof celebrating her half-century with a baby-rocking gesture and looking at her baby girl in the dressing room, have gone viral.
© Photo : Twitter/@RajaImran007A Twitter User Hails Bismah Maroof for her Cradle Celebration
A Twitter User Hails Bismah Maroof for her Cradle Celebration - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
A Twitter User Hails Bismah Maroof for her Cradle Celebration
© Photo : Twitter/@RajaImran007
© Photo : Twitter/@QueenAfshan_Fan Praises Bismah Maroof for Dedicating Half-Century to her Daughter
Fan Praises Bismah Maroof for Dedicating Half-Century to her Daughter - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Fan Praises Bismah Maroof for Dedicating Half-Century to her Daughter
© Photo : Twitter/@QueenAfshan_
Buoyed by Maroof’s unbeaten 78 off 122 balls and Aliya Riaz’s 53 off 109 balls, Pakistan managed to post a total of 190/6 in their allotted 50 overs.
However, Australia comfortably chased the score in 34.4 overs with the help of a blistering knock of 72 runs by Alyssa Healy.
Meanwhile, Maroof has also become the first Pakistani player to score a half-century against Australia in a One Day International (ODI) World Cup cricket match.
After the match, Maroof shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
© Photo : Twitter/@maroof_bismahPakistani Women's Cricket Team Skipper Shares Heartfelt Message on International Women's Day
Pakistani Women's Cricket Team Skipper Shares Heartfelt Message on International Women's Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Pakistani Women's Cricket Team Skipper Shares Heartfelt Message on International Women's Day
© Photo : Twitter/@maroof_bismah
Videos and photos of the Indian women's cricket team cuddling and playing with Maroof's daughter also went viral on Monday. The video was filmed after the match played between India and Pakistan on 6 March when India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs.
Fans from both sides of the border praised the Indian team's gesture.
© Photo : Twitter/@oyebajweyTwitterati Hails Spirit of Cricket
Twitterati Hails Spirit of Cricket - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Twitterati Hails Spirit of Cricket
© Photo : Twitter/@oyebajwey
© Photo : Twitter/@SarangsspeaksA Twitter User Praises Indian Team Clicking Photos with Pakistani Skipper's Daughter
A Twitter User Praises Indian Team Clicking Photos with Pakistani Skipper's Daughter - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
A Twitter User Praises Indian Team Clicking Photos with Pakistani Skipper's Daughter
© Photo : Twitter/@Sarangsspeaks
Sharing the photo, India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar praised the Indian team for their kindness as he said “Sport Unites”.
© Photo : Twitter/@sachin_rtSachin Tendulkar Praises Indian Team's Gesture of Playing with Daughter of Pakistani Cricket Team Skipper
Sachin Tendulkar Praises Indian Team's Gesture of Playing with Daughter of Pakistani Cricket Team Skipper - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Sachin Tendulkar Praises Indian Team's Gesture of Playing with Daughter of Pakistani Cricket Team Skipper
© Photo : Twitter/@sachin_rt
The cameras caught the first glimpse of Fatima ahead of Pakistan’s match against India at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand when Maroof came out with her from the team bus.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала