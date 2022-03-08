https://sputniknews.com/20220308/pakistani-women-cricket-team-skipper-dedicates-half-century-score-to-her-baby-girl---video-1093683755.html

Pakistani Women Cricket Team Skipper Dedicates Half Century Score to Her Baby Girl - Video

Pakistani Women Cricket Team Skipper Dedicates Half Century Score to Her Baby Girl - Video

30-year-old Bismah Maroof is Pakistan's first female cricketer to have scored 1,000 runs in One Day International cricket matches. She took an indefinite break... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-08T12:43+0000

2022-03-08T12:43+0000

2022-03-08T12:44+0000

india

india

pakistan

pakistan

south asia

cricket

cricket

international cricket council

sports

sports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093685682_0:0:2571:1446_1920x0_80_0_0_f3f8673f0490b3b30457598ce341f4ae.jpg

The captain of the Pakistani women's cricket team, Bismah Maroof, was praised by netizens on Tuesday for scoring a half-century against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and dedicating it to her baby girl, Fatima.This is the 12th Women’s Cricket World Cup and it is being held in New Zealand. It was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed for a year because of the COVID pandemic.The match against Australia was just the second for Maroof since her return after giving birth.The video and photos of Maroof celebrating her half-century with a baby-rocking gesture and looking at her baby girl in the dressing room, have gone viral.Buoyed by Maroof’s unbeaten 78 off 122 balls and Aliya Riaz’s 53 off 109 balls, Pakistan managed to post a total of 190/6 in their allotted 50 overs. However, Australia comfortably chased the score in 34.4 overs with the help of a blistering knock of 72 runs by Alyssa Healy.Meanwhile, Maroof has also become the first Pakistani player to score a half-century against Australia in a One Day International (ODI) World Cup cricket match.After the match, Maroof shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.Videos and photos of the Indian women's cricket team cuddling and playing with Maroof's daughter also went viral on Monday. The video was filmed after the match played between India and Pakistan on 6 March when India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs.Fans from both sides of the border praised the Indian team's gesture.Sharing the photo, India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar praised the Indian team for their kindness as he said “Sport Unites”.The cameras caught the first glimpse of Fatima ahead of Pakistan’s match against India at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand when Maroof came out with her from the team bus.

india

pakistan

south asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, pakistan, pakistan, south asia, cricket, cricket, international cricket council, sports, sports