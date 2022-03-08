Musk Urges Europe to Build up NPPs Amid Surging Prices, Vows to Try Food Grown Near Them 'on TV'
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeElon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Gas and oil are getting more expensive against the backdrop of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The price of Brent oil on 3 March crossed the mark of $118 per barrel for the first time since February 2013. The cost of gas in Europe exceeded $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, setting an all-time high.
The founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, called on Europe to reboot its nuclear power plants in the interests of national and international security.
“Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones,” he tweeted on Sunday night. “This is *critical* to national and international security.”
Responding to criticism from those who pointed out the harmful impact of nuclear waste, Musk urged people not to be afraid to eat food grown near nuclear power plants. Moreover, he even offered to eat food grown in the “worst place” near an NPP “on TV” to prove there was no radiation risk.
“I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe,” he said, adding that nuclear power is “much better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons.”
At the moment, there is no consensus in the European Union regarding nuclear energy. While Germany plans to close all nuclear power plants operating in the country by the end of this year, France is set to build a number of new ones, although until recently it had also planned to abandon the use of atomic technology.
On Friday, Musk urged the US government to boost oil and gas production even if it “will be bad for Tesla,” because sustainable energy solutions cannot instantly offset Russian oil and gas supplies.
