Musk Urges Europe to Build up NPPs Amid Surging Prices, Vows to Try Food Grown Near Them 'on TV'

Gas and oil are getting more expensive against the backdrop of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The price of Brent oil on 3 March crossed the mark of... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

The founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, called on Europe to reboot its nuclear power plants in the interests of national and international security.Responding to criticism from those who pointed out the harmful impact of nuclear waste, Musk urged people not to be afraid to eat food grown near nuclear power plants. Moreover, he even offered to eat food grown in the “worst place” near an NPP “on TV” to prove there was no radiation risk.At the moment, there is no consensus in the European Union regarding nuclear energy. While Germany plans to close all nuclear power plants operating in the country by the end of this year, France is set to build a number of new ones, although until recently it had also planned to abandon the use of atomic technology.On Friday, Musk urged the US government to boost oil and gas production even if it “will be bad for Tesla,” because sustainable energy solutions cannot instantly offset Russian oil and gas supplies.Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

