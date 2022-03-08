LIVE UPDATES: Putin Signs Decree on Special Economic Measures to Ensure Russia's Security

S&P Global: Events in Ukraine Will Lead to Global Oil Supply Disruption, Possible Biggest in History Since Russia is Irreplaceable as Supplier

The current events in Ukraine will result in the biggest ever global oil supply disruption because Russia is an irreplaceable supplier, S&P Global Executive Director Aaron Brady said at the CERAWEEK conference in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.



“Of course, there is a lot of uncertainty but I think it’s pretty clear that a supply disruption is coming,” Brady said. “We just don’t know how big it actually will be. But potentially, considering the size of Russia, it could be the biggest physical oil supply in history, you know, comparable to the 1977. Russia is irreplaceable.”



US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.



The order bans importing Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal, into the United States. The order also bans new US investment in Russia’s energy sector and financing or enabling foreign companies that are making investment to produce energy in Russia.