LIVE UPDATES: Putin Signs Decree on Special Economic Measures to Ensure Russia's Security

Ukraine needs security guarantees, as NATO isn't ready to grant Kiev membership in the alliance, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office and a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Mikhail Podolyak, said on Tuesday.
Prior to that, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had cooled off on the issue of joining NATO, as he realised that the alliance was not ready to accept Ukraine due to fears of a confrontation with Russia.
Earlier in the day, Moscow announced a ceasefire from 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) so that civilians from a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, could be evacuated.
On Monday, the third round of the peace negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in the Brest region of Belarus.
