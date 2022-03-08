International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Signs Decree on Special Economic Measures to Ensure Russia's Security
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Signs Decree on Special Economic Measures to Ensure Russia's Security
Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine on 24 February, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Signs Decree on Special Economic Measures to Ensure Russia's Security

12:50 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 08.03.2022)
Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine on 24 February, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering Kiev's aggression. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Ukraine needs security guarantees, as NATO isn't ready to grant Kiev membership in the alliance, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office and a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Mikhail Podolyak, said on Tuesday.
Prior to that, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had cooled off on the issue of joining NATO, as he realised that the alliance was not ready to accept Ukraine due to fears of a confrontation with Russia.
Earlier in the day, Moscow announced a ceasefire from 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) so that civilians from a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, could be evacuated.
On Monday, the third round of the peace negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in the Brest region of Belarus.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more and subscribe to our Telegram channel: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
21:42 GMT 08.03.2022
US, Allies Telling China Neutrality 'Not an Option' in Russia-Ukraine Conflict - Nuland
21:26 GMT 08.03.2022
UK Says Has Right to Detain Any Russian Aircraft for Entering UK Airspace
"I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets," UK's transport minister Grant Shapps said.
20:40 GMT 08.03.2022
Russia Ready to Provide Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine From 07:00 GMT on March 9
The announcement comes despite the constant disruption by the Ukrainian side of measures to open humanitarian corridors, but given the aggravating humanitarian situation due to lawlessness on the part of nationalists, as well as in order to ensure the safety of civilians and foreign citizens, the interdepartmental coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine said.
20:05 GMT 08.03.2022
Russian Embassy Says US Oil Import Ban to Cause Volatility in Global Energy Markets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington’s move to bar Russian oil will result in volatility in global energy markets and will have a negative impact on US companies and citizens, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is obvious that the rejection of our resources will lead to significant fluctuations in the world energy markets as well," the statement said. "It will negatively affect the interests of companies and consumers, primarily in the United States itself."
19:15 GMT 08.03.2022
Poland is Ready to Transfer MiG-29 Fighters to US at Germany's Ramstein Airbase - Warsaw
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is ready to transfer its MiG-29 fighters to the Ramstein air base in Germany and give them at the disposal of the US government, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Goverment, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America," the statement says.

At the same time, Warsaw requests Washington to give it used aircraft with similar operational capabilities, being ready to immediately agree on the conditions of purchase of the planes, the ministry said.

"The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same vein," the statement says.
18:56 GMT 08.03.2022
Sweden's Prime Minister: Accession to NATO May Destabilise Europe
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned on Tuesday that the country's accession to NATO at this time could escalate tensions in Europe.

"If Sweden applies [to join NATO] it will further destabilize this part of Europe and increase tensions," Andersson told a news conference.

She said that the Russian threat factored into Sweden's decision to send weapons to Ukraine after Moscow started its military operation in the country, which worsened the security situation.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that Sweden had supplied the Ukrainian armed forces with 5,000 anti-tank weapons, 5,000 body shields, 135,000 field rations and $52 million in cash.
18:45 GMT 08.03.2022
OPEC Believes Oil Price Now 'Unhealthy' for Everyone, Expects Quick Crisis Resolution
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) believes that the current prices for oil are “unhealthy” for everyone in the world and hopes the crisis will be resolved at the same pace that it was formed, OPEC Research Division Director Ayed Shaya Al-Qahtani said.

“We hope that the current crisis will be resolved with the same pace [it formed]. The current oil price is unhealthy for everyone,” Al-Qahtani said during the Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) Week conference.
18:18 GMT 08.03.2022
RT France Appeals Ban in EU Court
RT France broadcaster has filed a lawsuit with the EU Court of Justice demanding to reverse the decision to ban RT operations across the European Union, the court said on Tuesday.

"#RussiaToday (France) has challenged @EU_Council decision and regulation of 1 March 2022 on the restrictive measures in view of #Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in #Ukraine before #EUGeneralCourt," the court said on Twitter.

On 2 March, the EU prohibited the distribution of content of RT and Sputnik amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In particular, the limitations applied to RT English, RT UK, RT Germany, RT France, and RT Spanish.
18:01 GMT 08.03.2022
Putin Signs Decree on Special Economic Measures in Field of Foreign Economic Activity to Ensure Russia's Security
17:56 GMT 08.03.2022
Defence Intelligence Chief: No Direct Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine
Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
US Has No Direct Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine, Defence Intelligence Chief Says
18:36 GMT
17:51 GMT 08.03.2022
S&P Global: Events in Ukraine Will Lead to Global Oil Supply Disruption, Possible Biggest in History Since Russia is Irreplaceable as Supplier
The current events in Ukraine will result in the biggest ever global oil supply disruption because Russia is an irreplaceable supplier, S&P Global Executive Director Aaron Brady said at the CERAWEEK conference in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

“Of course, there is a lot of uncertainty but I think it’s pretty clear that a supply disruption is coming,” Brady said. “We just don’t know how big it actually will be. But potentially, considering the size of Russia, it could be the biggest physical oil supply in history, you know, comparable to the 1977. Russia is irreplaceable.”

US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

The order bans importing Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal, into the United States. The order also bans new US investment in Russia’s energy sector and financing or enabling foreign companies that are making investment to produce energy in Russia.
17:49 GMT 08.03.2022
McDonald's to Temporarily Close 850 Restaurants & Pause Operations in Russia, Report Says
McDonald’s suspends the work of all its restaurants in Russia, continuing to pay salaries to its employees in Russia amid the situation in Ukraine, the company's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a letter sent to McDonald’s employees and franchisees.

"McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market. We understand the impact this will have on our Russian colleagues and partners, which is why we are prepared to support all three legs of the stool in Ukraine and Russia. This includes salary continuation for all McDonald’s employees in Russia," the letter says.

McDonald's operates more than 850 McDonald's restaurants and employs 62,000 people in Russia.
17:39 GMT 08.03.2022
Pentagon: US, Russia Have Maintained Communication Through Deconfliction Channel on Ukraine, Completed About a Dozen of Calls
The United States and Russia continue to maintain the deconfliction channel on Ukraine and have completed about 12 calls, a senior US Defence Department official said on Tuesday.

“We have maintained communication with the Russians on that deconfliction channel [on Ukraine]. There is routine check-ins, basically, just to make sure that it's working. I think there’s been about a dozen calls with the Russians, really, again, administrative in nature,” the official said during a press briefing.
17:33 GMT 08.03.2022
Borrell: EU Does Not Intend to Ban Russian Energy Imports
17:29 GMT 08.03.2022
Donetsk People's Republic forces' serviceman at a checkpoint in the vicinity of Mariupol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Destroy Almost 2,600 Ukrainian Military Facilities, MoD Says
17:16 GMT
17:16 GMT 08.03.2022
Pelosi: New US Congress Bill Aims to Boost Magnitsky Act to Impose More Sanctions on Russia
The US Congress will pass legislation further sanctioning Russia for its ongoing military operation in Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday following a speech on the matter by President Joe Biden.

“The Congress commends the President for announcing action to stop the import of Russian energy products into the United States – which we will support by passing strong, bipartisan legislation to that effect today,” Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

The legislation would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, review Russia’s access to the World Trade Organization and other ways to diminish Russia in the world economy, and reauthorize and strengthen the Magnitsky Act to extend Russian sanctions, Pelosi said.
17:13 GMT 08.03.2022
CIA Chief: US, Ukraine Doing 'Intensive' Intelligence Sharing
The United States has done intensive intelligence sharing with Ukraine and continues to do so, CIA Director William Burns said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"We’ve done intensive intelligence sharing, and we continue to, with the Ukrainians," Burns said.

Burns said in January he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

"We shared with him intelligence we had at the time about some of the most graphic, concerning details of Russia’s planning about Kiev as well and we’ve continued to do so every day since then," he added.

On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
17:11 GMT 08.03.2022
UK’s Premier League Suspends Broadcast Deal With Russia
UK Premier League on Monday announced that all its clubs have unanimously agreed to suspend a deal with a Russian partner Rambler to show football matches in Russia, in response to Moscow’s ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

"The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect," the league said in a statement.

The Premier League also said that it will donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to the Disaster Emergency Committee to support the people of Ukraine.
16:28 GMT 08.03.2022
The Department of Energy said Friday it's considering buying 5 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in a move that could signal a government plan to bolster an industry suffering from collapsing prices. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Biden Announces Ban on Russian Oil Imports
16:27 GMT
16:28 GMT 08.03.2022
US Biden set to announce ban on import of Russian oil - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
Biden to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia
16:27 GMT
