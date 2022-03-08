https://sputniknews.com/20220308/huge-relief-for-psg-as-kylian-mbappe-makes-squad-for-ucl-game-vs-real-madrid-after-injury-scare-1093688049.html

Huge Relief for PSG as Kylian Mbappe Makes Squad for UCL Game vs Real Madrid After Injury Scare

Kylian Mbappe is arguably Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) No 1 player at the moment and the Frenchman has led the team's attack with considerable elan. Not only is... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

PSG's management, including manager Mauricio Pochettino, must have heaved a sigh of relief after their talismanic footballer Kylian Mbappe was named part of their squad for the second leg of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid.Mbappe suffered an injury scare during a training session on Monday, casting his participation in the crucial game against Madrid on 9 March into severe doubt.However, the Parisian outfit released a medical bulletin about the status of Mbappe's injury on Tuesday, declaring that a "clinical examination is reassuring" before including him in the side which would take on the Spanish giants in their own den at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.It was Mbappe, who, in the 94th minute, produced a stunning winner in PSG's 1-0 win over Madrid at Parc des Princes last month.Though Pochettino has the services of the legendary Lionel Messi and Brazilian hitman Neymar at his disposal, Mbappe has remained his team's central figure, delivering the goods for PSG at crucial stages in matches.That's why his absence would have been a huge blow to the French side, especially at a time when Messi has struggled to score goals for them.Since arriving in the city of love last August, Messi has only scored 7 goals in 24 games for PSG in all competitions.

