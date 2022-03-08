International
https://sputniknews.com/20220308/google-doodle-salutes-women-by-showcasing-them-in-diverse-roles-1093674622.html
International Women's Day was first recognised by the UN in 1975. Since then, it has been observed on 8 March every year.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103597/58/1035975803_123:0:1079:538_1920x0_80_0_0_775683492c74468450508f3d6b26430d.jpg
To mark the occasion of International Women’s Day and honour the women's fraternity for its global impact, search engine giant Google on Tuesday released a unique and special Doodle.An animated video on Google Doodle has highlighted the diverse roles taken up by women -- from homemakers to scientists. It also showcases how women affect themselves and those around them.The video begins with a busy mother working on her laptop and taking care of her child, a woman watering plants, a woman conducting surgery at a hospital, and women leading many more professions and acing different activities."Today's annual International Women's Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures. From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," a statement released by Google read.On this special day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders have also saluted women for their accomplishments in diverse fields.Prime Minister Modi has also shared on Twitter that he will address a programme at 6 p.m. (IST), highlighting the contributions of women saints to our society.Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal has also expressed gratitude towards “women power”. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “I bow before the entire women power on the occasion of International Women's Day. The dedication and contribution of women power in building a better society will always make us proud.”International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women and girls in various cultural, political, socioeconomic, and many more spheres of life. The UN theme for this year's celebration is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.
International Women’s Day was first recognised by the UN in 1975. Since then, it has been observed on 8 March every year. It marks and celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and raises public awareness about the need for women’s equality in our society.
To mark the occasion of International Women’s Day and honour the women's fraternity for its global impact, search engine giant Google on Tuesday released a unique and special Doodle.
An animated video on Google Doodle has highlighted the diverse roles taken up by women -- from homemakers to scientists. It also showcases how women affect themselves and those around them.
The video begins with a busy mother working on her laptop and taking care of her child, a woman watering plants, a woman conducting surgery at a hospital, and women leading many more professions and acing different activities.
"Today's annual International Women's Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures. From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," a statement released by Google read.
On this special day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders have also saluted women for their accomplishments in diverse fields.
Prime Minister Modi has also shared on Twitter that he will address a programme at 6 p.m. (IST), highlighting the contributions of women saints to our society.
Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal has also expressed gratitude towards “women power”.
In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “I bow before the entire women power on the occasion of International Women's Day. The dedication and contribution of women power in building a better society will always make us proud.”
International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women and girls in various cultural, political, socioeconomic, and many more spheres of life. The UN theme for this year's celebration is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.
