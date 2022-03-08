International
Ex-US Ambassador to UK May Buy Chelsea FC, Reports Say
Ex-US Ambassador to UK May Buy Chelsea FC, Reports Say
Earlier, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who has owned the team since 2003, announced his decision to sell the English Premier League football club... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
sport, chelsea fc

Ex-US Ambassador to UK May Buy Chelsea FC, Reports Say

06:08 GMT 08.03.2022
Earlier, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who has owned the team since 2003, announced his decision to sell the English Premier League football club Chelsea.
Well-known American businessman, former US ambassador to the UK and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson may become the new owner of Chelsea FC, ESPN has reported.
According to ESPN, citing sources, he is interested in buying the asset and has already been in contact with the Raine Group, the firm that will organise the sale of the FC.
Earlier it was reported that a private consortium from Saudi Arabia has also entered the fray. There are reportedly at least 10 potential buyers of the club.
Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea FC in 2003 for £140 million. Since then, the London club has become an English Premier League (EPL) champion five times, won the Champions League and the Europa League twice, won the FA Cup five times, and the English League Cup three times.
In the standings of the English Premier League this season, Chelsea, after 25 rounds, is in third place with 50 points.
