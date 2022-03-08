https://sputniknews.com/20220308/eu-holds-plenary-session-on-rising-energy-prices-1093686176.html
EU Holds Plenary Session on Rising Energy Prices
Watch a live broadcast from Strasbourg, where the European Parliament is holding a plenary session on Tuesday, 8 March, to share views on possible strategies to address a growing energy crisis. In late 2021, the EU set up a communications body to discuss energy prices and ways to minimise the economic impact of price increases.This comes amid high volatility on the international energy market, caused by a wave of unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. On Monday, European gas futures reached their historic maximum by topping $3,600 per thousand cubic metres. Brent crude spiked to more than $110 per barrel for the first time since 2014.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
EU Holds Plenary Session on Rising Energy Prices
Earlier, European gas futures surged to a historic maximum of $3,600 per 1000 cubic metres.
Watch a live broadcast from Strasbourg, where the European Parliament is holding a plenary session on Tuesday, 8 March, to share views on possible strategies to address a growing energy crisis.
In late 2021, the EU set up a communications body to discuss energy prices and ways to minimise the economic impact of price increases.
This comes amid high volatility on the international energy market, caused by a wave of unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. On Monday, European gas futures reached their historic maximum by topping $3,600 per thousand cubic metres. Brent crude spiked to more than $110 per barrel for the first time since 2014.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.