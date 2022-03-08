https://sputniknews.com/20220308/eu-holds-plenary-session-on-rising-energy-prices-1093686176.html

EU Holds Plenary Session on Rising Energy Prices

EU Holds Plenary Session on Rising Energy Prices

Earlier, European gas futures surged to a historic maximum of $3,600 per 1000 cubic metres. 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-08T18:14+0000

2022-03-08T18:14+0000

2022-03-08T18:14+0000

energy prices

european parliament

gas

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093696603_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc523010b3cf4e7008a44a4aecada394.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Strasbourg, where the European Parliament is holding a plenary session on Tuesday, 8 March, to share views on possible strategies to address a growing energy crisis. In late 2021, the EU set up a communications body to discuss energy prices and ways to minimise the economic impact of price increases.This comes amid high volatility on the international energy market, caused by a wave of unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. On Monday, European gas futures reached their historic maximum by topping $3,600 per thousand cubic metres. Brent crude spiked to more than $110 per barrel for the first time since 2014.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EP plenary session on rising energy prices and market manipulation in the gas market EP plenary session on rising energy prices and market manipulation in the gas market 2022-03-08T18:14+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

energy prices, european parliament, gas, oil, видео