EU Holds Plenary Session on Rising Energy Prices
energy prices
european parliament
gas
oil
News
energy prices, european parliament, gas, oil

EU Holds Plenary Session on Rising Energy Prices

18:14 GMT 08.03.2022
© Ruptly
Earlier, European gas futures surged to a historic maximum of $3,600 per 1000 cubic metres.
Watch a live broadcast from Strasbourg, where the European Parliament is holding a plenary session on Tuesday, 8 March, to share views on possible strategies to address a growing energy crisis.
In late 2021, the EU set up a communications body to discuss energy prices and ways to minimise the economic impact of price increases.
This comes amid high volatility on the international energy market, caused by a wave of unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. On Monday, European gas futures reached their historic maximum by topping $3,600 per thousand cubic metres. Brent crude spiked to more than $110 per barrel for the first time since 2014.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
