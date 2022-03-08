https://sputniknews.com/20220308/estonia-based-sputnik-meedia-shuts-down-due-to-restrictions-threats-1093685777.html
Estonia-Based Sputnik Meedia Shuts Down Due to Restrictions, Threats
"The Estonian information Internet portal Sputnik Meedia is shutting down. For reasons beyond our control, it is no longer possible to carry out the administrative and economic activities of the project," Sputnik Meedia chief Elena Cherysheva said in a statement.According to Cherysheva, throughout the year, banks in Estonia froze employees' salaries and closed Sputnik Meedia accounts based on suspicions of "money laundering, terrorist financing, illegal sale of alcohol."In addition, many speakers have refused to collaborate with the portal, Cherysheva noted, adding that she and her staff have been threatened.Sputnik Meedia was created by former employees of Sputnik Estonia, which, after four years of operation, was forced to close on 1 January 2020 due to pressure from the Estonian authorities.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonia-based media outlet Sputnik Meedia announced on Tuesday its closure due to the pressure and restrictions from the Estonian banks and authorities, as well as threats against their employees.
"The Estonian information Internet portal Sputnik Meedia is shutting down. For reasons beyond our control, it is no longer possible to carry out the administrative and economic activities of the project," Sputnik Meedia chief Elena Cherysheva said in a statement.
According to Cherysheva, throughout the year, banks in Estonia froze employees' salaries and closed Sputnik Meedia accounts based on suspicions of "money laundering, terrorist financing, illegal sale of alcohol."
In addition, many speakers have refused to collaborate with the portal, Cherysheva noted, adding that she and her staff have been threatened.
Sputnik Meedia was created by former employees of Sputnik Estonia, which, after four years of operation, was forced to close on 1 January 2020 due to pressure
from the Estonian authorities.