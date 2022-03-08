https://sputniknews.com/20220308/dual-us-russian-national-charged-with-illegally-acting-as-russian-agent---justice-dept-1093700020.html
Dual US-Russian National Elena Branson Charged With Illegally Acting as 'Russian Agent'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A New York federal court unsealed charges against a dual US-Russian national for allegedly acting as an illegal foreign agent of Russia
Elena Branson, 61, is facing charges, including acting as a foreign government agent without notification, conspiring to commit visa fraud and making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.Branson left the United States for Russia in 2020 and remains at large, the release added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A New York federal court unsealed charges against a dual US-Russian national for allegedly acting as an illegal foreign agent of Russia without registering with the US government, the Justice Department said.
Elena Branson, 61, is facing charges, including acting as a foreign government agent
without notification, conspiring to commit visa fraud and making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.
"A federal court in New York unsealed a complaint today charging a dual Russian and US citizen with acting and conspiring to act in the United States illegally as an agent of the Russian government, willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act
(FARA), as well as conspiring to commit visa fraud and making false statements to the FBI," the release said.
Branson left the United States for Russia in 2020 and remains at large, the release added.
