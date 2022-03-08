https://sputniknews.com/20220308/dual-us-russian-national-charged-with-illegally-acting-as-russian-agent---justice-dept-1093700020.html

Dual US-Russian National Elena Branson Charged With Illegally Acting as 'Russian Agent'

Elena Branson, 61, is facing charges, including acting as a foreign government agent without notification, conspiring to commit visa fraud and making false statements to the FBI, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.Branson left the United States for Russia in 2020 and remains at large, the release added.

