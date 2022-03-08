https://sputniknews.com/20220308/data-on-biolabs-in-ukraine-confirms-btwc-claims-against-us-moscow-says-1093693007.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Data on biological laboratories in Ukraine confirm claims against the United States over its compliance with the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
On Sunday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian military would provide an analysis of documents on a program for creation of biological weapons
components in Ukraine.
"Documentation was received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories on the emergency destruction of especially dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases on 24 February. The emergency destruction of especially dangerous pathogens on 24 February was required to prevent the disclosure of facts of violations by Ukraine and the United States of Article I of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC)," Zakharova said in a statement.
This information confirms the validity of the claims Russia has repeatedly made in the context of the implementation of the BTWC regarding the military biological activities of the United States and its allies in post-Soviet countries, she said.
In connection with the facts of US military biological activities in Ukraine, Russia does not rule out the launch of a consultation mechanism under the BTWC, Zakharova said.
"We do not rule out the activation of the mechanisms of Articles V and VI of the BTWC, according to which the participating States must consult with each other in resolving any issues regarding the purpose of the Convention or in connection with the implementation of its provisions, as well as cooperate in conducting any investigations ito possible violations of obligations under the BTWC," she said.