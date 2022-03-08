https://sputniknews.com/20220308/cult-group-prodigy-drop-hint-on-new-release-and-announce-imminent-tour-1093690882.html
Cult Group Prodigy Drop Hint on New Release and Announce Imminent Tour
The Prodigy announced their comeback with a live tour for 2022 on their official Twitter account on 7 March.The rave legends published that they will be performing a number of live gigs in England throughout July to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the launch of their iconic album, 'The Fat of the Land'. The band also hinted that they've been working on new material: “We’ll be droppin' tunes from all our albums and maybe some sh*t u haven’t heard before.” The group will play sets in such urban hubs as Sheffield, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Brixton in London. The group recently came together to remember their frontman and co-founder, Keith Flint, on the third anniversary of his death on 4 March 2019. The musician was found hanged in his house in Dunmow, Essex having committed suicide at the age of 49, just six months from his 50th birthday.The Prodigy is considered “the godfathers of rave’’ and remain one of the most successful electronic acts of all time since they came together in 1990.
07:28 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 15:28 GMT 08.03.2022)
