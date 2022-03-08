https://sputniknews.com/20220308/cristiano-ronaldos-whereabouts-unknown-as-speculation-mounts-over-his-man-united-future-1093684009.html

Cristiano Ronaldo's Whereabouts Unknown as Speculation Mounts Over His Man United Future

Cristiano Ronaldo's Whereabouts Unknown as Speculation Mounts Over His Man United Future

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's whereabouts are unknown after the Manchester United ace flew back to his home country Portugal on Saturday in the wake of the club's interim boss Ralf Rangnick deciding to leave him out of the team's starting XI against Man City, British tabloid The Sun reported.Neither the Red Devils management nor CR7's spokesmen have any knowledge about where the former Real Madrid frontman is right now. Moreover, the former Premier League champions have yet to make any announcement about whether Ronaldo will resume training at Carrington on Tuesday. According to the daily publication, Rangnick's decision to bench him has not gone down well with the Funchal-born player. It has been said that he was frustrated and fuming after he was axed from United's game against arch-rivals City.The German coach has denied that Ronaldo was dropped from the side and said that the Portugal skipper was sidelined because of a hip injury. However, conflicting claims have emerged in the British press on the subject.Ronaldo's big sister, the singer Katia Aveiro added more fuel to the fire on Monday, when she liked a post which alleged that the talismanic footballer's exclusion from the team was because of Rangnick's "tactical reasons". Despite the swirling rumours, Ronaldo is expected to be back playing for United this Saturday, when the 20-time English champions will confront Harry Kane Tottenham in a Premier League game.

