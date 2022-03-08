https://sputniknews.com/20220308/best-no-9-premier-league-great-ex-footballers-hail-harry-kane-after-double-against-everton-1093680922.html
'Best No 9, Premier League Great': Ex-Footballers Hail Harry Kane After Double Against Everton
'Best No 9, Premier League Great': Ex-Footballers Hail Harry Kane After Double Against Everton
England skipper Harry Kane may have started the 2021-22 season on a slow note, but he's firing on all cylinders now. After dismantling reigning champions Man... 08.03.2022
England skipper Harry Kane may have started the 2021-22 season on a slow note, but he's firing on all cylinders now. After dismantling reigning champions Man City with a brace last month, the Tottenham talisman produced a stunning double against Everton, leading his side to an undoubted win on Monday.
Former Manchester United icon Teddy Sheringham and Liverpool great Jamie Carragher have praised Harry Kane
to the skies after the Spurs superstar delivered twin strikes to bring his team to a lopsided 5-0 over Frank Lampard's side at the Spurs Stadium.
Sheringham called him the best striker on the planet and Carragher labelled him as one of the all-time Premier League
greats.
"He's the best No 9 in the world for me. He's been the best for the last four or five years. Keeps proving it year in and year out," Sheringham told British television network Sky Sports.
With his breathtaking show against the Toffees, Kane flew past Arsenal legend Thierry Henry
's goal tally in the Premier League.
The 28-year-old is now the sixth-highest scorer in the English top flight with 176 strikes and Sheringham has backed him to go exceed Alan Shearer's all-time record of 260 goals.
"Without a doubt [he's going to catch Shearer's record]. I mean he's probably got five years left at the top. The way he scores goals every year - without a doubt," the former Spurs star added.
Carragher was also effusive in his praise of Kane, as he claimed that the London-born player wasn't just a world-class striker but an equally great playmaker as well.
"He hasn't won a trophy and sometimes people ridicule him for that. But for what he has done - for Tottenham, without them being one of the top teams - and what he has done by dropping deeper, which I think is a natural step for every striker," Carragher said.
"His actual range of passing and striking of the ball is as good as any. He has been one of the great Premier League players," the 44-year-old former Reds defender concluded.
Kane and Spurs will be back in action on Saturday, when Antonio Conte's side will battle former English heavyweights Man United in a Premier League game at Old Trafford.