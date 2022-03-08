International
BREAKING: John Bercow Banned From Holding House of Commons Pass After Bullying Inquiry
25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Australian Energy Companies Suspend Purchases of Russian Crude
Australian Energy Companies Suspend Purchases of Russian Crude
situation in ukraine
world
australia
crude
06:02 GMT 08.03.2022
Oil pumpjack in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
Oil pumpjack in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian oil corporations Ampol and Viva Energy on Tuesday announced the suspension of purchases of crude oil from Russia due to the country's special military operation in Ukraine.
"Ampol has not purchased Russian crude oil or products since the conflict commenced. However, we have two Russian cargoes in our current planned supply chains. These cargoes were purchased prior to the invasion and will discharge prior to the end of April," Ampol said in a statement.
Viva Energy said that the decision to cease purchases of Russian crude oil is set to remain in force while the military operation continues, also adding that the company had purchased two crude cargoes before the conflict, which "are due to arrive in Australia over the next two months."
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
In response, the United States, the United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Some of them closed their airspace to all Russian flights, sanctioned a number of Russian banks and officials.
Russia remains one of the major energy suppliers in the world, accounting for nearly 40% of European natural gas imports only.
