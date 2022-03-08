https://sputniknews.com/20220308/australian-energy-companies-suspend-purchases-of-russian-crude-1093676222.html
Australian Energy Companies Suspend Purchases of Russian Crude
Australian Energy Companies Suspend Purchases of Russian Crude
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian oil corporations Ampol and Viva Energy on Tuesday announced the suspension of purchases of crude oil from Russia due to the... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-08T06:02+0000
2022-03-08T06:02+0000
2022-03-08T06:02+0000
situation in ukraine
world
australia
crude
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/43/1078844386_0:92:3073:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_39a360e6bf20bec1b79ada5e7cdea746.jpg
"Ampol has not purchased Russian crude oil or products since the conflict commenced. However, we have two Russian cargoes in our current planned supply chains. These cargoes were purchased prior to the invasion and will discharge prior to the end of April," Ampol said in a statement.Viva Energy said that the decision to cease purchases of Russian crude oil is set to remain in force while the military operation continues, also adding that the company had purchased two crude cargoes before the conflict, which "are due to arrive in Australia over the next two months."On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.In response, the United States, the United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Some of them closed their airspace to all Russian flights, sanctioned a number of Russian banks and officials.Russia remains one of the major energy suppliers in the world, accounting for nearly 40% of European natural gas imports only.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/43/1078844386_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f107babd102427b6a504429cbd76dbc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, australia, crude
Australian Energy Companies Suspend Purchases of Russian Crude
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian oil corporations Ampol and Viva Energy on Tuesday announced the suspension of purchases of crude oil from Russia due to the country's special military operation in Ukraine.
"Ampol has not purchased Russian crude oil or products since the conflict commenced. However, we have two Russian cargoes in our current planned supply chains. These cargoes were purchased prior to the invasion and will discharge prior to the end of April," Ampol said in a statement.
Viva Energy said that the decision to cease purchases of Russian crude oil
is set to remain in force while the military operation continues, also adding that the company had purchased two crude cargoes before the conflict, which "are due to arrive in Australia over the next two months."
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
In response, the United States, the United Kingdom, members of the European Union and several other countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Some of them closed their airspace to all Russian flights, sanctioned a number of Russian banks and officials.
Russia remains one of the major energy suppliers in the world, accounting for nearly 40% of European natural gas imports only.