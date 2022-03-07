https://sputniknews.com/20220307/two-muslim-men-attacked-in-indias-gurugram-1093655648.html
Two Muslim Men Attacked in India's Gurugram
Gurugram, often referred to as India's millennium city, is home to 1.1 million people, according to the 2011 census. It is a financial and technology hub where... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
Two Muslim men were allegedly beaten up in the city of Gurugram in India's Haryana state, police said on Monday.The victims - Abdur Rahman and Mohammad Azam, both natives of Uttar Pradesh state - were collecting donations for a trust run by a madrasa. At around 9:15pm on Sunday, they were approached by men in a white car who started questioning them. On learning that the two were Muslims, they beat them up.Rahman and Azam, who sustained minor injuries, said the attackers made derogatory remarks about their religion."The perpetrators snatched the victims' mobile phones and motorbike," the police complaint read.Previously, in February, the burnt body of a Muslim man who had allegedly been assaulted and tortured by a vigilantism group, was found in the state of Bihar.Interfaith tensions have been on the rise in Haryana: in November and December, Hindu groups protested against Muslims offering Friday prayers in public spaces in Gurugram. The rallies provoked a backlash in the local Muslim community.
Gurugram, often referred to as India's millennium city, is home to 1.1 million people, according to the 2011 census. It is a financial and technology hub where many multinational companies have set up an office.
