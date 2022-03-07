https://sputniknews.com/20220307/ten-fire-engines-arrive-at-whitechapel-high-street-in-london-amid-reports-of-blaze-1093665448.html

Ten Fire Engines Arrive at Whitechapel High Street in London Amid Reports of Blaze

A fire is raging in a tower block with plumes of black smoke rising across London. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

The fire broke out in a high-rise building in the east of the English capital, with dozens of firefighters tackling the blaze, according to the London Fire Brigade."Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters are dealing with a very visible fire on Whitechapel High Street. Please avoid the area if possible. Follow this account for the latest information,” London Fire Brigade spokesman said.Large glass panels are falling hundreds of metres to the ground, according to the witnesses.According to him, nearby buildings have been evacuated.The cause of the blaze is not yet unknown.

