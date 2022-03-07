International
SANA: Syrian Air Defenses Repel 'Israeli Aggression', Two Civilians Killed
The Syrian authorities regularly claim to have repelled Israeli missile attacks, while Israel almost never comments on its own military operations.
The Syrian military is currently repulsing an "Israeli airstrike" targeting the southern part of the country, the state Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.While in Lebanese airspace, Israeli aircraft targeted several locations in the vicinity of Damascus at around 05:00 a.m. local time on Monday (03:00 GMT), SANA said, citing a military source.At least two civilians died as a result of the attack, infrastructure damage was also reported, SANA said.According to the outlet's reporter, explosions could be heard in the sky over the country's capital Damascus.Syrian state media frequently report that the nation's air defenses engage multiple "hostile missiles" above the Damascus skyline.Syria has never acknowledged Israel's legal existence, and the two countries have been at odds since Israel's founding in 1948. During the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria.While it was once rumored that it had pondered selling the area in exchange for diplomatic reconciliation with Damascus, Israel annexed the Golan in 1981. The UN has condemned the action and requested that the territory be returned to Syria.
03:29 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 07.03.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
The Syrian authorities regularly claim to have repelled Israeli missile attacks, while Israel almost never comments on its own military operations.
The Syrian military is currently repulsing an "Israeli airstrike" targeting the southern part of the country, the state Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.
While in Lebanese airspace, Israeli aircraft targeted several locations in the vicinity of Damascus at around 05:00 a.m. local time on Monday (03:00 GMT), SANA said, citing a military source.
At least two civilians died as a result of the attack, infrastructure damage was also reported, SANA said.
According to the outlet's reporter, explosions could be heard in the sky over the country's capital Damascus.
Syrian state media frequently report that the nation's air defenses engage multiple "hostile missiles" above the Damascus skyline.
Syria has never acknowledged Israel's legal existence, and the two countries have been at odds since Israel's founding in 1948. During the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria.
While it was once rumored that it had pondered selling the area in exchange for diplomatic reconciliation with Damascus, Israel annexed the Golan in 1981. The UN has condemned the action and requested that the territory be returned to Syria.
