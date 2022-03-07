https://sputniknews.com/20220307/syrian-air-defenses-repelling-israeli-aggression-in-southern-region-state-media-report-1093646406.html

SANA: Syrian Air Defenses Repel 'Israeli Aggression', Two Civilians Killed

SANA: Syrian Air Defenses Repel 'Israeli Aggression', Two Civilians Killed

The Syrian authorities regularly claim to have repelled Israeli missile attacks, while Israel almost never comments on its own military operations. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T03:29+0000

2022-03-07T03:29+0000

2022-03-07T07:08+0000

syria

air defense

war in syria

israel defense forces (idf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093646582_0:54:1280:774_1920x0_80_0_0_6451ea56b3ce6b730c4759a3618a686a.png

The Syrian military is currently repulsing an "Israeli airstrike" targeting the southern part of the country, the state Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.While in Lebanese airspace, Israeli aircraft targeted several locations in the vicinity of Damascus at around 05:00 a.m. local time on Monday (03:00 GMT), SANA said, citing a military source.At least two civilians died as a result of the attack, infrastructure damage was also reported, SANA said.According to the outlet's reporter, explosions could be heard in the sky over the country's capital Damascus.Syrian state media frequently report that the nation's air defenses engage multiple "hostile missiles" above the Damascus skyline.Syria has never acknowledged Israel's legal existence, and the two countries have been at odds since Israel's founding in 1948. During the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria.While it was once rumored that it had pondered selling the area in exchange for diplomatic reconciliation with Damascus, Israel annexed the Golan in 1981. The UN has condemned the action and requested that the territory be returned to Syria.

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

syria, air defense, war in syria, israel defense forces (idf)