https://sputniknews.com/20220307/shameful-football-pundits-slam-man-united-after-embarrassing-loss-to-man-city-1093654732.html

'Shameful': Football Pundits Slam Man United After Embarrassing Loss to Man City

'Shameful': Football Pundits Slam Man United After Embarrassing Loss to Man City

On Sunday, Man United suffered another embarrassment as they lost to fierce rivals Man City. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T11:40+0000

2022-03-07T11:40+0000

2022-03-07T12:29+0000

football

manchester united

sport

sport

sport

manchester city

manchester city

pep guardiola

football

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092846055_0:158:3003:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_3163f7ba7a063f11a915b11575e2b378.jpg

Roy Keane and Gary Neville have hit out at Manchester United, questioning the on-field attitude of Ralf Rangnick's men following their dismal 4-1 defeat to reigning champions Man City.From start to finish, Pep Guardiola's boys were the dominant force, bulldozing United all over the pitch. City's ball possession was recorded at 70 percent to United's 30, while the hosts had ten shots on target compared to two from their opponents. "Still can't get my head around that!' Neville wrote on Twitter. "However, City aren't just better on the pitch. A new dawn for United with Richard Arnold as CEO and a new manager incoming but yesterday was a fitting memorial to the 'Ed Woodward/Glazer' last 10 years of mismanagement," he added.Roy Keane was also left fuming and he accused United's players of not giving 100 percent. Ripping into the performance of the club's multi-million dollar stars, the retired Ireland international labelled their effort as "shameful.""To give up is unforgivable really. There's no hiding place. We saw all the United shortcomings today. Anyone can lose football matches but to lose it the way they did - players not running back when you're playing for Man United is unacceptable," he told Sky Sports after the match. "They threw the towel in, and that's shameful. They're so far behind the other teams. Your own pride has to kick in at some stage!" he concluded.However, perhaps the most scathing remarks against United came from The Daily Mail's chief sports writer Martin Samuel. "United's defence, United's midfield, United's forward line, United's heart. There is not one element of the club right now that is functioning as an elite team should," Samuel wrote in his column.With their loss to City, United's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League are in limbo as Arsenal have now risen to the fourth spot in the Premier League table.While United have 47 points in 28 games, Mikel Arteta's side has 48 in 25. With three games in hand, the Gunners have a real chance to secure a spot in the CL. United's next game is against Tottenham on Saturday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, manchester united, sport, sport, sport, manchester city, manchester city, pep guardiola, football, football, football, football team, football club