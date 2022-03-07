https://sputniknews.com/20220307/russian-mod-ukrainian-nationalists-used-150-civilians-in-mariupol-as-human-shields-1093652877.html

Russian MoD: Ukrainian Nationalists Used 150 Civilians in Mariupol as Human Shields

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian nationalists in Mariupol used about 150 civilians as human shields and opened fire on DPR fighters from behind the civilians' backs.Since the beginning of the military's special operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 2,396 military facilities in Ukraine, Konashenkov said. "In total, 2,396 military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation. Among them: 82 control points and communication centres of the Ukrainian armed forces, 119 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 76 radar stations," he said. He specified that 827 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 84 multiple launch rocket systems, 304 field artillery and mortar guns, 603 units of special military vehicles, as well as 78 unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed.The armed forces have taken control of six more settlements in Ukraine, Konashenkov added.According to him, detailed information about the humanitarian corridors was brought to the Ukrainian side in advance, as well as to the specialised structures of the UN, the OSCE and the International Committee of the Red Cross. He noted that during the opening of humanitarian corridors, the Armed Forces will carry out "continuous objective monitoring of the evacuation with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles".Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukranian forces.President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine", to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for "bloody crimes against civilians" in Donbass.According to Russian Defence Ministry, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure, nothing threatens the civilian population.

