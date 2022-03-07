https://sputniknews.com/20220307/russian-delegation-holds-press-briefing-ahead-of-third-round-of-ukraine-talks-1093655026.html

Russian Delegation Holds Press Briefing Ahead of Third Round of Ukraine Talks

Belarus has already hosted the two previous rounds of the Moscow-Kiev talks — on 28 February and 2 March respectively. During the second round of negotiations... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian delegation holds a press briefing ahead of the third round of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations in Belarus on 7 March. The Russian delegation has already arrived in the city of Brest, with the tals expected to kick off at 14:00 GMT. The first two rounds of negotiations were held in Belarus on 28 February and 3 March. During the second round, the parties reached an understanding on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens, the delivery of food and medicine. In the early hours of 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Moscow said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

