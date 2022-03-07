https://sputniknews.com/20220307/political-battle-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-nears-end-with-polling-underway-for-last-phase-1093649680.html

Political Battle in India's Uttar Pradesh Nears End With Polling Underway for Last Phase

Political Battle in India's Uttar Pradesh Nears End With Polling Underway for Last Phase

The crucial state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began on 10 February with the first phase of polling in the western part of the state. The results will... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T07:18+0000

2022-03-07T07:18+0000

2022-03-07T07:18+0000

india

india

uttar pradesh

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

narendra modi

narendra modi

yogi adityanath

politics

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093651552_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0345490d0a52e39f508d23bf5ecab10f.jpg

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the state assembly elections in India’s Uttar Pradesh, covering 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, commenced at 7 a.m. on Monday. The voting will last until 6 p.m. (IST).The last phase of the voting will also mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that began on 10 February after the announcement of the election in mid-January.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the voters to “create a new voting record”.Uttar Pradesh State Chief and BJP politician Yogi Adityanath also urged the voters to exercise their franchise. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “Today is the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election-2022. All respected voters must vote for the victory of nationalism, development and good governance. Your one vote will save your state from mafias, rioters and dynasts.”The state’s main opposition party -- Samajwadi Party (SP) -- through various tweets stated that there were problems reported in some polling stations.Responding to the tweets, the office of Chief Electoral Officer of the state, however, said that the polling in all the polling stations is going on smoothly.It said in a tweet in Hindi: “Voting in all the polling stations is going on smoothly during the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections 2022. Model booths have been set up for the convenience of persons with different abilities, elderly, and others.”Some of the prominent politicians contesting in this phase are Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the SP, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and others.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, uttar pradesh, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi, yogi adityanath, politics, politics, politics, politics, elections, elections, elections, voting, polling, polling station, polling station