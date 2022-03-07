https://sputniknews.com/20220307/multiple-shooting-victims-outside-us-high-school-police-say-1093671228.html
Multiple Shooting Victims Outside US High School, Police Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Multiple people have been injured in a shooting outside a high school in the US state of Iowa, the Des Moines Police Department said via... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
22:08 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 22:23 GMT 07.03.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Multiple people have been injured in a shooting outside a high school in the US state of Iowa, the Des Moines Police Department said via Twitter.
"[Des Moines Police and Fire Departments] on scene at East HS. Multiple Shooting victims outside of school," the police department said on Monday.
The incident resulted in the closure of nearby roadways, the Des Moines Police Department also said via Twitter.
Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus