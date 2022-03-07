https://sputniknews.com/20220307/multiple-shooting-victims-outside-us-high-school-police-say-1093671228.html

Multiple Shooting Victims Outside US High School, Police Say

Multiple Shooting Victims Outside US High School, Police Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Multiple people have been injured in a shooting outside a high school in the US state of Iowa, the Des Moines Police Department said via... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T22:08+0000

2022-03-07T22:08+0000

2022-03-07T22:23+0000

police

shooting

school

us

iowa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:118:2048:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_31e92449ea6b47ff6ae64bbc945fa223.jpg

"[Des Moines Police and Fire Departments] on scene at East HS. Multiple Shooting victims outside of school," the police department said on Monday.The incident resulted in the closure of nearby roadways, the Des Moines Police Department also said via Twitter.Lets stay in touch no matter what. Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

iowa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

police, shooting, school, us, iowa