MoD Records Cases of Ukrainian Nationalists Shooting Civilians Accused of Collaborating With Russia

The Russian military previously accused Ukrainian ultranationalist battalion units of using civilians as human shields, and of deliberately holding residents...

Russia has recorded numerous instances of "nightmarish crimes" against civilians by Ukraine's nationalist battalions, including killings of people suspected of collaborating with Moscow, Mikhail Mizintsev, a spokesman for the military's recently established humanitarian reaction headquarters has reported.The spokesman accused Ukraine's authorities of losing control over the situation in the country, saying Kiev has become unable to resolve pressing problems due to the influence of radical forces. Furthermore, Mizintsev said, Kiev's residents and foreign nationals have not been properly notified about the opportunity to safely evacuate the city.Mizintsev pointed to instances of threats, intimidation, blackmail and acts of physical violence against civilians and foreigners across the country.The MoD subagency also reported on the state of humanitarian aid deliveries to Ukraine, saying 882 tonnes of assistance has been sent to date."We are aware why the Kiev regime, using all possible means, is preventing the exit of civilians and foreigners to Russia, and is afraid that people will tell the truth about the lawlessness and chaos, humiliation and suffering...organized by this inhumane regime," the spokesman added.Commenting on the situation in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where nationalist battalion forces surrounded by Russian and Donetsk People's Republic forces are refusing to let civilians escape, Mizintsev said that the radicals had set up a strong point at a local school, including heavy weaponry and snipers on the roof.The southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was surrounded by Russian and Donetsk People's Republic militia forces last week. Moscow and the DPR have accused Azov nationalist forces concentrated in the city of refusing to let civilians leave. Mariupol is believed to contain over 400,000 civilian residents.

