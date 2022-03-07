https://sputniknews.com/20220307/major-clothing-retailer-to-remain-in-russia-as-some-foreign-companies-pull-out-1093665298.html

Major Clothing Retailer to Remain in Russia as Some Foreign Companies Pull Out

Major Clothing Retailer to Remain in Russia as Some Foreign Companies Pull Out

Fast Retailing Co.'s CEO reportedly questions “the trend that pressures companies to make political choices.” 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T17:36+0000

2022-03-07T17:36+0000

2022-03-07T17:36+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

retailer

uniqlo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093665271_0:78:3063:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_11601072e6e921e8116b8d8a85b012f6.jpg

Fast Retailing Co., prominent Japanese multinational retailer and owner of Uniqlo, has announced that it will keep its stores in Russia, even as a number of foreign companies moved to suspend their operations in the country open amid the current situation in Ukraine.He did mention, however, that every country should oppose war.A spokesperson for the company, which has 49 stores in Russia, also told Reuters that they had seen no noticeable impact on its supply chain or logistics in the country.The United States and several European countries imposed economic sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine last month, with the goal of said operation being described by the Russian government as the neutralization of Ukraine’s military capacity.Along with sanctions imposed by governments, a number of prominent companies, such as Nike and Ikea, moved to halt their operations in Russia.Said operation, initiated after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Moscow for assistance against attacks by Ukrainian troops, is aimed at neutralizing Ukraine's military capacity, according to the Russian government.

https://sputniknews.com/20220305/visa-suspends-all-operations-in-russia-effective-immediately-over-ukraine-crisis-1093624201.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia, retailer, uniqlo