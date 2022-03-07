https://sputniknews.com/20220307/joint-base-andrews-put-on-lockdown-over-armed-individual-moments-after-kamala-harris-departure--1093647253.html

Joint Base Andrews Put On Lockdown Over Armed Individual Moments After Kamala Harris' Departure

Vice President Kamala Harris and several cabinet members had arrived at Joint Base Andrews after a trip to Selma for a “Bloody Sunday” anniversary event... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Maryland security base Joint Base Andrews has been sealed off after a security breach and an active shooter on site on Sunday, according to reports.This occured moments after Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, had taken off, leaving the military base for the Naval Observatory on Marine Two.The vice president, together with a number of cabinet members, had arrived at the military base after a trip to Selma, Alabama, to mark the 57th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday", a key moment in the civil rights moment, according to NPR’s White House correspondent Scott Detrow, who tweeted:Joint Base Andrews later confirmed on Twitter that a vehicle had driven through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the main gate.The 316th Security Forces Group had "deployed barriers to stop the vehicle." Two individuals fled, one was apprehended, one was said to be still at large. While no shots were fired, the Twitter post from Joint Base Andrews added that the individual apprehended had a weapon in their possession. It was also stated that there was no current active shooter situation at the base, but the intruder's whereabouts were "unknown". There were no reports of injuries.The main gate to Joint Base Andrews remained closed.

