It's a Wrap: Kim Kardashian Shows The Care She Takes For Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week - Video
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniKim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently divorced from American rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage. They have four children together: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.
Kipling wrote that "the female of the species is more deadly than the male", and Hollywood star Kim Kardashian seemed aware of this as she exuded warning signs to bystanders at Paris Fashion Week's Balenciaga Winter '22 show at which she appeared clad head to toe in yellow caution tape.
Dressed in a skintight black bodysuit, paired with pointed-toe black heel boots, the 41-year-old fashion mogul wowed her fans by posting a sneak peek video from backstage where four assistants could be seen wrapping up her body in the Balenciaga-branded tape.
CAUTION ⚠️ @BALENCIAGA ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sRCWn0XisY— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2022
In another post, Kim could be seen getting ready backstage as she stood with arms raised while assistants pull Balenciaga's caution yellow tape over her arms and around her waist.
© Photo : twitter / @KimKardashianReality TV star Kim Kardashian getting wrapped up in caution yellow tape at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week
Once totally encased, Kim completed her look by donning a pair of sunglasses and heels, and then posed with American actress Salma Hayek.
© Photo : Instagram/salmahayekAmerican actress Salma Hayek with Kim Kardashian at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week
American actress Salma Hayek with Kim Kardashian at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week
