International
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/its-a-wrap-kim-kardashian-shows-the-care-she-takes-for-balenciaga-at-paris-fashion-week---video-1093654104.html
It's a Wrap: Kim Kardashian Shows The Care She Takes For Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week - Video
It's a Wrap: Kim Kardashian Shows The Care She Takes For Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week - Video
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently divorced from American rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage. They have four children together: North, 8... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T11:15+0000
2022-03-07T11:15+0000
society
kim kardashian
celebrity
fashion
paris fashion week
hollywood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080476769_0:5:1047:594_1920x0_80_0_0_aa5e62c50655258a8a179a4e169d9295.jpg
Kipling wrote that "the female of the species is more deadly than the male", and Hollywood star Kim Kardashian seemed aware of this as she exuded warning signs to bystanders at Paris Fashion Week's Balenciaga Winter '22 show at which she appeared clad head to toe in yellow caution tape.Dressed in a skintight black bodysuit, paired with pointed-toe black heel boots, the 41-year-old fashion mogul wowed her fans by posting a sneak peek video from backstage where four assistants could be seen wrapping up her body in the Balenciaga-branded tape.In another post, Kim could be seen getting ready backstage as she stood with arms raised while assistants pull Balenciaga's caution yellow tape over her arms and around her waist.Once totally encased, Kim completed her look by donning a pair of sunglasses and heels, and then posed with American actress Salma Hayek.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080476769_0:0:1047:785_1920x0_80_0_0_68d7baa7a735495d3ff34ab64a78de53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, kim kardashian, celebrity, fashion, paris fashion week, hollywood

It's a Wrap: Kim Kardashian Shows The Care She Takes For Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week - Video

11:15 GMT 07.03.2022
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniKim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
SubscribeGoogle news
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently divorced from American rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage. They have four children together: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.
Kipling wrote that "the female of the species is more deadly than the male", and Hollywood star Kim Kardashian seemed aware of this as she exuded warning signs to bystanders at Paris Fashion Week's Balenciaga Winter '22 show at which she appeared clad head to toe in yellow caution tape.
Dressed in a skintight black bodysuit, paired with pointed-toe black heel boots, the 41-year-old fashion mogul wowed her fans by posting a sneak peek video from backstage where four assistants could be seen wrapping up her body in the Balenciaga-branded tape.
In another post, Kim could be seen getting ready backstage as she stood with arms raised while assistants pull Balenciaga's caution yellow tape over her arms and around her waist.
© Photo : twitter / @KimKardashianReality TV star Kim Kardashian getting wrapped up in caution yellow tape at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian getting wrapped up in caution yellow tape at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian getting wrapped up in caution yellow tape at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week
© Photo : twitter / @KimKardashian
Once totally encased, Kim completed her look by donning a pair of sunglasses and heels, and then posed with American actress Salma Hayek.
© Photo : Instagram/salmahayekAmerican actress Salma Hayek with Kim Kardashian at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week
American actress Salma Hayek with Kim Kardashian at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
American actress Salma Hayek with Kim Kardashian at Balenciaga's show at Paris Fashion Week
© Photo : Instagram/salmahayek
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала