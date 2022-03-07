https://sputniknews.com/20220307/heads-up-box-of-human-heads-stolen-from-truck-in-colorado-1093645732.html
Heads Up: Box of Human Heads Stolen From Truck in Colorado
Heads Up: Box of Human Heads Stolen From Truck in Colorado
The white and blue box labeled “Exempt Human Specimen” was removed from the truck between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning while it was parked. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T03:04+0000
2022-03-07T03:04+0000
2022-03-07T03:04+0000
A box of human heads was reportedly stolen from a parked freight company truck. The theft occurred in Denver, Colorado. Police have yet to apprehend a suspect.The heads were being transported for scientific purposes through Science Care, a non-profit that uses donated human bodies to aid in research and education.Police are unsure if the thief was aware of the contents of the box. A dolly was also reported missing.Few details have been released because the investigation is ongoing.
The white and blue box labeled “Exempt Human Specimen” was removed from the truck between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning while it was parked.
A box of human heads was reportedly stolen from a parked freight company truck. The theft occurred in Denver, Colorado. Police have yet to apprehend a suspect.
The heads were being transported for scientific purposes through Science Care
, a non-profit that uses donated human bodies to aid in research and education.
Police are unsure if the thief was aware of the contents of the box. A dolly was also reported missing
.
Few details have been released because the investigation is ongoing.