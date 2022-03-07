International
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/heads-up-box-of-human-heads-stolen-from-truck-in-colorado-1093645732.html
Heads Up: Box of Human Heads Stolen From Truck in Colorado
Heads Up: Box of Human Heads Stolen From Truck in Colorado
The white and blue box labeled “Exempt Human Specimen” was removed from the truck between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning while it was parked. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T03:04+0000
2022-03-07T03:04+0000
head
police
us
denver
colorado
investigation
theft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409779_0:101:1920:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_10c224d52db1d4f40ce355d09d8533a2.jpg
A box of human heads was reportedly stolen from a parked freight company truck. The theft occurred in Denver, Colorado. Police have yet to apprehend a suspect.The heads were being transported for scientific purposes through Science Care, a non-profit that uses donated human bodies to aid in research and education.Police are unsure if the thief was aware of the contents of the box. A dolly was also reported missing.Few details have been released because the investigation is ongoing.
denver
colorado
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409779_106:0:1814:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_273d0ca9f8018895f06084a8e22c25b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
head, police, us, denver, colorado, investigation, theft

Heads Up: Box of Human Heads Stolen From Truck in Colorado

03:04 GMT 07.03.2022
CC0 / diegoparra / Police carPolice car
Police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
CC0 / diegoparra / Police car
SubscribeGoogle news
The white and blue box labeled “Exempt Human Specimen” was removed from the truck between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning while it was parked.
A box of human heads was reportedly stolen from a parked freight company truck. The theft occurred in Denver, Colorado. Police have yet to apprehend a suspect.
The heads were being transported for scientific purposes through Science Care, a non-profit that uses donated human bodies to aid in research and education.
Police are unsure if the thief was aware of the contents of the box. A dolly was also reported missing.
Few details have been released because the investigation is ongoing.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала