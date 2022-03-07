International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/gazprom-vows-to-continue-gas-deliveries-under-contracts-amid-soaring-prices-1093665003.html
Gazprom Vows to Continue Gas Deliveries Under Contracts Amid Soaring Prices
Gazprom Vows to Continue Gas Deliveries Under Contracts Amid Soaring Prices
Gazprom pointed out that while the price of natural gas price on the TTF has already reached $3,892 per 1,000 cubic metres, this is not the company’s fault. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T18:23+0000
2022-03-07T18:23+0000
situation in ukraine
europe
gazprom
natural gas
price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102182/28/1021822892_0:91:3300:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_f6aba98e4125fb5adae3f4b1c9106391.jpg
As the price of natural gas in Europe surges amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced that it will continue to fulfil “all available orders” for natural gas supplies from European consumers.Addressing the matter in its official Telegram channel, Gazprom also stated that the natural gas supply route through Ukraine continues to operate under the terms of the existing transit deal.The company also pointed out that, while the price of natural gas on the TTF – “the key natural gas hub in Europe” – reached $3,892 per 1,000 cubic metres, and while this price may climb even higher, this is not the fault of Gazprom.The United States and several European countries imposed economic sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine last month.Said operation, initiated after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Moscow for assistance against attacks by Ukrainian troops, is aimed at neutralising Ukraine's military capacity, according to the Russian government.
https://sputniknews.com/20220306/gas-prices-why-eu-and-uk-sanctions-game-will-see-no-winners-1093621488.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102182/28/1021822892_292:0:3009:2038_1920x0_80_0_0_12a399b1a1c62c71e99ff6c43e87f8b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gazprom, natural gas, price

Gazprom Vows to Continue Gas Deliveries Under Contracts Amid Soaring Prices

18:23 GMT 07.03.2022
© AP Photo / Jens MeyerAn employee assembles parts at the booth of Russian company Gazprom in preparation of the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, Germany
An employee assembles parts at the booth of Russian company Gazprom in preparation of the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
© AP Photo / Jens Meyer
SubscribeGoogle news
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Gazprom pointed out that while the price of natural gas price on the TTF has already reached $3,892 per 1,000 cubic metres, this is not the company’s fault.
As the price of natural gas in Europe surges amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced that it will continue to fulfil “all available orders” for natural gas supplies from European consumers.
Addressing the matter in its official Telegram channel, Gazprom also stated that the natural gas supply route through Ukraine continues to operate under the terms of the existing transit deal.
The company also pointed out that, while the price of natural gas on the TTF – “the key natural gas hub in Europe” – reached $3,892 per 1,000 cubic metres, and while this price may climb even higher, this is not the fault of Gazprom.
"Our company continues and will continue to ensure the fulfillment of long-term natural gas supply contracts," Gazprom declared.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2022
Gas Prices: Why EU and UK Sanctions Game Will See No Winners
Yesterday, 05:00 GMT
The United States and several European countries imposed economic sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine last month.
Said operation, initiated after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Moscow for assistance against attacks by Ukrainian troops, is aimed at neutralising Ukraine's military capacity, according to the Russian government.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала