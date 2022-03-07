https://sputniknews.com/20220307/gazprom-vows-to-continue-gas-deliveries-under-contracts-amid-soaring-prices-1093665003.html
Gazprom Vows to Continue Gas Deliveries Under Contracts Amid Soaring Prices
As the price of natural gas in Europe surges amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced that it will continue to fulfil “all available orders” for natural gas supplies from European consumers.Addressing the matter in its official Telegram channel, Gazprom also stated that the natural gas supply route through Ukraine continues to operate under the terms of the existing transit deal.The company also pointed out that, while the price of natural gas on the TTF – “the key natural gas hub in Europe” – reached $3,892 per 1,000 cubic metres, and while this price may climb even higher, this is not the fault of Gazprom.The United States and several European countries imposed economic sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine last month.Said operation, initiated after Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked Moscow for assistance against attacks by Ukrainian troops, is aimed at neutralising Ukraine's military capacity, according to the Russian government.
