https://sputniknews.com/20220307/florida-police-chief-reportedly-retires-after-complaints-of-promoting-blacker-members-1093646836.html

Florida Police Chief Reportedly Retires After Complaints of Promoting 'Blacker' Members

Florida Police Chief Reportedly Retires After Complaints of Promoting 'Blacker' Members

The retirement came after two policemen from Fort Lauderdale complained that they had reportedly been “passed over for promotions based on race, sexual... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-07T05:06+0000

2022-03-07T05:06+0000

2022-03-07T05:41+0000

minorities

us

florida

police

promotion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107749/74/1077497464_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2bdc85cda417afb7f36d4a6bec68c4e0.jpg

Florida Police Chief Larry Scirotto has been dismissed for practicing discriminatory promotions, illegally based on race, CNN reported on Monday, citing a report from a law firm.Scirotto, who was appointed as head of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in August last year, was being investigated after a number of staffers complained that his management of hiring and promotions was conducted illegally.The report alleges that 48-year-old Scirotto, who was the first openly gay chief hired in Fort Lauderdale, created a “divisive atmosphere” in the department and once pointed to a conference room wall with photos of policemen, saying “that wall is too white” and “I’m gonna change that”.In another incident he wondered “which one is blacker?” while opting between two candidates for promotion, something that the former chief has denied.In an interview with CNN, Scirotto earlier noted that he’d promoted 15 people between August and November, with only six of them being ethnic or gender minorities. He has also claimed that the people of colour “deserved to be promoted”.Nevertheless, the investigation showed that the promotions were unjustified, according to Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom. He said that city’s community “strive to be diverse” but “there’s just certain lawful ways to allow that diversity to happen”.“In this case, the investigative report indicated we didn’t quite follow the law in how we were working towards those diverse positions,” he told 7News.

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

minorities, us, florida, police, promotion