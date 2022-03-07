International
Europe Needs Russian Gas to Stock Up Ahead of Next Winter - Engie
Europe Needs Russian Gas to Stock Up Ahead of Next Winter - Engie
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
"At the end of winter, the inventories are very low. If a decision was taken to stop shipments from Russia our reserves would be insufficient and we would not have enough gas at the start of the next winter," MacGregor told France Inter.MacGregor estimated that the European Union relies on Russia for 40% of its gas imports, while some member states import between 90% and 100% of natural gas from Russia. This dependence means that Europe cannot abandon Russian gas without preparations or finding an alternative source of imports, she argued.Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including the financial and energy sectors.
russia, europe, gas

Europe Needs Russian Gas to Stock Up Ahead of Next Winter - Engie

13:24 GMT 07.03.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 km (106 miles) northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of construction for the Nord Stream pipeline.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 km (106 miles) northwest of St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of construction for the Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe will go into the next winter season with insufficient gas reserves if it ends shipments from Russia now, Catherine MacGregor, the chief executive of French energy giant Engie, warned on Monday.
"At the end of winter, the inventories are very low. If a decision was taken to stop shipments from Russia our reserves would be insufficient and we would not have enough gas at the start of the next winter," MacGregor told France Inter.
MacGregor estimated that the European Union relies on Russia for 40% of its gas imports, while some member states import between 90% and 100% of natural gas from Russia. This dependence means that Europe cannot abandon Russian gas without preparations or finding an alternative source of imports, she argued.
Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including the financial and energy sectors.
Заголовок открываемого материала