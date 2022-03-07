https://sputniknews.com/20220307/diplomat-calls-polands-attempts-to-occupy-russias-property-in-warsaw-illegal-vows-response-1093650542.html

Diplomat Calls Poland's Attempts to Occupy Russia's Property in Warsaw Illegal, Vows Response

"We can assure that the illegal attempts to occupy our property will not remain without an adequate response," Tyapkin said.The diplomat noted that "a huge amount of work has been done" to solve the problem of real estate in Russian-Polish relations.Last week, Poland's foreign ministry applied to the competent government authorities with a submission to initiate enforcement proceedings in respect of two real estate objects, including the school building at the Russian embassy, "that are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes and are illegally owned" by Russia.

