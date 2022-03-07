https://sputniknews.com/20220307/diplomat-calls-polands-attempts-to-occupy-russias-property-in-warsaw-illegal-vows-response-1093650542.html
Diplomat Calls Poland's Attempts to Occupy Russia's Property in Warsaw Illegal, Vows Response
Diplomat Calls Poland's Attempts to Occupy Russia's Property in Warsaw Illegal, Vows Response
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland's attempts to occupy Russia's property in Warsaw are illegal, if they are implemented, Moscow will deliver an adequate response, Oleg... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T06:27+0000
2022-03-07T06:27+0000
2022-03-07T06:27+0000
poland
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102572/29/1025722946_0:0:4000:2251_1920x0_80_0_0_d575c1755f173cd22ab6d0e32042beb1.jpg
"We can assure that the illegal attempts to occupy our property will not remain without an adequate response," Tyapkin said.The diplomat noted that "a huge amount of work has been done" to solve the problem of real estate in Russian-Polish relations.Last week, Poland's foreign ministry applied to the competent government authorities with a submission to initiate enforcement proceedings in respect of two real estate objects, including the school building at the Russian embassy, "that are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes and are illegally owned" by Russia.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102572/29/1025722946_0:0:3348:2511_1920x0_80_0_0_1aa11436e0a195ffee3a97e66d686292.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
poland, russia
Diplomat Calls Poland's Attempts to Occupy Russia's Property in Warsaw Illegal, Vows Response
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland's attempts to occupy Russia's property in Warsaw are illegal, if they are implemented, Moscow will deliver an adequate response, Oleg Tyapkin, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We can assure that the illegal attempts to occupy our property will not remain without an adequate response," Tyapkin said.
The diplomat noted that "a huge amount of work has been done" to solve the problem of real estate in Russian-Polish relations.
"However, the unilateral actions of the Polish authorities will unambiguously nullify all efforts to resolve the problem, including the preparation of an intergovernmental agreement, and can finally bury the negotiation process on this issue," the diplomat added.
Last week, Poland's foreign ministry applied to the competent government authorities with a submission to initiate enforcement proceedings in respect of two real estate objects, including the school building at the Russian embassy, "that are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes and are illegally owned" by Russia.