Delegates Deliver Press Statements After Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks
Delegates Deliver Press Statements After Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks
The third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations played out in the same place where the second round was held — the Hunter's House in Brest Region, Belarus. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
Russian and Ukrainian delegations are giving statements to the press after the third round of peace negotiations in Belarus.The first two rounds of negotiations were held in Belarus on 28 February and 3 March. During the second round, the parties reached an understanding on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens and the delivery of food and medicine.On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian forces.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Press statements following third round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Belarus
Press statements following third round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Belarus
Delegates Deliver Press Statements After Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks
The third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations played out in the same place where the second round was held — the Hunter's House in Brest Region, Belarus.
Russian and Ukrainian delegations are giving statements to the press after the third round of peace negotiations in Belarus.
The first two rounds of negotiations were held in Belarus on 28 February and 3 March. During the second round, the parties reached an understanding on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens and the delivery of food and medicine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian forces.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!