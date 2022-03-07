International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/congress-to-approve-more-aid-for-kiev-exploring-possibility-of-russian-oil-ban-pelosi-says-1093645234.html
Congress to Approve More Aid For Kiev, ‘Exploring’ Possibility of Russian Oil Ban, Pelosi Says
Congress to Approve More Aid For Kiev, ‘Exploring’ Possibility of Russian Oil Ban, Pelosi Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives is "exploring" the possibility of banning the import of Russian oil and energy products to the US, amid... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T02:24+0000
2022-03-07T02:24+0000
situation in ukraine
us
nancy pelosi
us house
oil
russia
us sanctions
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093645208_0:0:3110:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_06280f05d7d2bf9d673cad2a63627a9e.jpg
"...the House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy. Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization. We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports," Pelosi said in a Sunday statement.She said that Washington welcomes EU readiness to reduce Western dependence on Russian energy.She also pledged continued support to Kiev, but reiterated that US troops will not be deployed in Ukraine.On Thursday, Pelosi told a Capitol Hill conference that she was strongly in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban nearly a quarter of a billion dollars worth of annual Russian oil exports to the United States. However, National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said that the Biden administration opposes such a move as it would raise global prices for oil and gas and therefore could boost revenues for Russian energy products overall.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093645208_305:0:3036:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f0368f9806656eba3c05998edcbf51c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nancy pelosi, us house, oil, russia, us sanctions, ukraine crisis

Congress to Approve More Aid For Kiev, ‘Exploring’ Possibility of Russian Oil Ban, Pelosi Says

02:24 GMT 07.03.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUESpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gestures as she speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 3, 2022
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gestures as she speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives is "exploring" the possibility of banning the import of Russian oil and energy products to the US, amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, adding that Congress will approve emergency funding to Kiev this week.
"...the House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy. Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization. We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports," Pelosi said in a Sunday statement.
She said that Washington welcomes EU readiness to reduce Western dependence on Russian energy.

"We salute [US] President [Joe] Biden for leading our allies in releasing 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves – including 30 million from American reserves in the SPR — to stabilize global markets," Pelosi said.

She also pledged continued support to Kiev, but reiterated that US troops will not be deployed in Ukraine.

"...the Biden Administration has requested $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine. The Congress intends to enact this emergency funding this week as part of our omnibus government funding legislation," Pelosi said.

On Thursday, Pelosi told a Capitol Hill conference that she was strongly in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban nearly a quarter of a billion dollars worth of annual Russian oil exports to the United States. However, National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said that the Biden administration opposes such a move as it would raise global prices for oil and gas and therefore could boost revenues for Russian energy products overall.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала