Congress to Approve More Aid For Kiev, ‘Exploring’ Possibility of Russian Oil Ban, Pelosi Says

Congress to Approve More Aid For Kiev, ‘Exploring’ Possibility of Russian Oil Ban, Pelosi Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives is "exploring" the possibility of banning the import of Russian oil and energy products to the US, amid... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

"...the House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy. Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization. We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports," Pelosi said in a Sunday statement.She said that Washington welcomes EU readiness to reduce Western dependence on Russian energy.She also pledged continued support to Kiev, but reiterated that US troops will not be deployed in Ukraine.On Thursday, Pelosi told a Capitol Hill conference that she was strongly in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban nearly a quarter of a billion dollars worth of annual Russian oil exports to the United States. However, National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said that the Biden administration opposes such a move as it would raise global prices for oil and gas and therefore could boost revenues for Russian energy products overall.

