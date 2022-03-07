International
China and Taiwan; Ukraine; NATO
China and Taiwan; Ukraine; NATO
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, NATO and western foreign policy and the US. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
China, Taiwan; Ukraine; NATO; US Left
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, NATO and western foreign policy and the US.
Joining us on the show today is CarlZha - Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast, focusing on China and surrounding regions, history, culture and politics, with the latest on China - Taiwan relations and China's position on the Ukraine conflict. Donald Courter, Journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on the latest situation in Ukraine. Peter Coffin, Co-host of PACD podcast, author and political analyst, talking to us about the US so-called left. LeeCamp host of the hit political comedy show "Redacted Tonight" on RT America. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
China and Taiwan; Ukraine; NATO

10:49 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 07.03.2022)
China, Taiwan; Ukraine; NATO; US Left
George Galloway
George Galloway
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, NATO and western foreign policy and the US.
Joining us on the show today is CarlZha - Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast, focusing on China and surrounding regions, history, culture and politics, with the latest on China - Taiwan relations and China's position on the Ukraine conflict. Donald Courter, Journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on the latest situation in Ukraine. Peter Coffin, Co-host of PACD podcast, author and political analyst, talking to us about the US so-called left. LeeCamp host of the hit political comedy show "Redacted Tonight" on RT America. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
