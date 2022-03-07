https://sputniknews.com/20220307/china-and-taiwan-ukraine-nato-1093654479.html

China and Taiwan; Ukraine; NATO



Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, NATO and western foreign policy and the US. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

China, Taiwan; Ukraine; NATO; US Left Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, China-Taiwan, NATO and western foreign policy and the US.

Joining us on the show today is CarlZha - Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast, focusing on China and surrounding regions, history, culture and politics, with the latest on China - Taiwan relations and China's position on the Ukraine conflict. Donald Courter, Journalist and Political analyst will be briefing us on the latest situation in Ukraine. Peter Coffin, Co-host of PACD podcast, author and political analyst, talking to us about the US so-called left. LeeCamp host of the hit political comedy show "Redacted Tonight" on RT America. Get your calls and tweets in now!Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

