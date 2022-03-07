https://sputniknews.com/20220307/australia-to-invest-74-billion-to-develop-a-new-pacific-base-for-its-aukus-submarines-1093648810.html

Australia to Invest $7.4 Billion to Develop a New Pacific Base for its AUKUS Submarines

Under the AUKUS pact announced in September last year, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will get at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, which will be... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said that his government has authorised a plan to develop a new base on the country’s eastern coast to cater to the nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) under the tri-nation AUKUS arrangement.Morrison noted during his address that plans to develop a new eastern submarine base had been in the making for many years now, with former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke first announcing a “two-ocean basing plan” for the Australian Navy back in 1987.He remarked that the new base would allow Australia to create “additional capacity” and didn’t entail “relocating any existing or planned future capacity from the ‘Fleet Base West’ on the Indian Ocean, currently the docking facility for the RAN’s Collins-class submarines.Morrison, however, said that the west coast base would continue to “remain central” to the country’s future, given its strategic location on the Indian Ocean coast.The Australian Prime Minister revealed that the Defence Department had shortlisted three locations along the Pacific Ocean as contenders for the upcoming base— Brisbane and Port Kembla in Queensland and Newcastle in New South Wales. He noted that the federal authorities had reviewed a total of 19 locations before zeroing in on the three contenders.He said that the authorities have already begun discussions with the two state governments to take the process further.He said that the locations would also provide the Australian forces with “strategic depth” to carry out potential operations in the future.Australia's plans to build a fleet of its own nuclear-powered submarines has evoked a critical reaction from China as well as Russia, both of them saying that it would undermine the principal of "nuclear non-proliferation" as well incite an "arms race" in the Asia-Pacific region.

