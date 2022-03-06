Videos: Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Liga MX Game, At Least Three in Critical Condition
© REUTERS / STRINGERPeople are beaten at the seating area of the Corregidora stadium, leaving at least 22 injured in a brawl when soccer fans stormed the field during a top-flight match between mid-table Queretaro and last year's Liga MX champions Atlas, in Queretaro, Mexico, March 5, 2022.
The referee suspended the game in the 63rd minute when fans scrambled onto the field to avoid the escalating violence.
A massive stadium-wide brawl erupted on Saturday at a Liga MX game between Queretaro and Atlas at the Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.
According to the state of Queretaro's Civil Protection Coordination, 22 people were injured, nine were taken to the hospital, and two were in critical condition. However, other outlets have reported that three individuals are in critical condition, and an early unconfirmed report stated that 17 people had died.
In a Sunday news conference, Queretaro governor Mauricio Kuri informed reporters that 26 people needed medical attention, two of which were women. Three have been discharged and three remain in critical condition.
Videos captured the vast array of violence between Atlas and Queretaro fans.
🚨⚽️ Disturbing and dark scenes in Mexico as a major brawl occured between the fans of Queretaro and Atlas. 22 people were injured, including two critically, and its been said their was killings too.— Your Football News (@YFNews) March 6, 2022
— @ESPNnl pic.twitter.com/yyejWOKPtA
Roving groups are seen attacking each other with belts, clubs, and chairs used as weapons. A graphic video of an unconscious individual being repeatedly kicked was captured.
#Mexico: At least 22 injured in a brawl at soccer game last night in #Queretaro city. Officials say that two people were seriously injured, however there were no deaths reported.#Queretaro #football #Mexico pic.twitter.com/bHer2x5X0p— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 6, 2022
The referee, Fernando Guerrero, in an attempt to subdue the violence stopped the game. As the violence intensified, fans sought sanctuary on the field and the game was suspended for good.
🚨@MikelArriolaP habla sobre el partido suspendido de este sábado entre @Club_Queretaro y @AtlasFC— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) March 6, 2022
🔴En vivo pic.twitter.com/Wq5uggaIFj
According to reports, players from Atlas, the visiting team, quickly fled to the locker room when fans began to enter the pitch. Some players from Queretaro stayed on the field to try and calm the fans down.
The horrifying brawl spurred Liga MX president Mike Arriola to condemn the violence on social media.
Translated from Spanish to English, his statement read, "Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority! The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone’s safety."
Liga MX suspended all games on Sunday and indicated that a report of the incident will be conducted and a criminal investigation will be pursued.
Kuri said of the incident, “I have given instructions that the law be applied with all of its consequences.”
Atlas are 7th in the table and Queretaro are 12th. At the time of suspension, Atlas were leading 1-0.