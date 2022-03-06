https://sputniknews.com/20220306/videos-massive-brawl-breaks-out-during-liga-mx-game-at-least-three-in-critical-condition--1093642657.html

Videos: Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Liga MX Game, At Least Three in Critical Condition

Videos: Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Liga MX Game, At Least Three in Critical Condition

The referee suspended the game in the 63rd minute when fans scrambled onto the field to avoid the escalating violence. 06.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-06T22:25+0000

2022-03-06T22:25+0000

2022-03-06T22:25+0000

brawl

sport

viral

fans

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/06/1093642632_0:0:2993:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_a3943e11f3c4ec7a24da712ae91cc7b4.jpg

A massive stadium-wide brawl erupted on Saturday at a Liga MX game between Queretaro and Atlas at the Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.According to the state of Queretaro's Civil Protection Coordination, 22 people were injured, nine were taken to the hospital, and two were in critical condition. However, other outlets have reported that three individuals are in critical condition, and an early unconfirmed report stated that 17 people had died.In a Sunday news conference, Queretaro governor Mauricio Kuri informed reporters that 26 people needed medical attention, two of which were women. Three have been discharged and three remain in critical condition.Videos captured the vast array of violence between Atlas and Queretaro fans.Roving groups are seen attacking each other with belts, clubs, and chairs used as weapons. A graphic video of an unconscious individual being repeatedly kicked was captured.The referee, Fernando Guerrero, in an attempt to subdue the violence stopped the game. As the violence intensified, fans sought sanctuary on the field and the game was suspended for good.According to reports, players from Atlas, the visiting team, quickly fled to the locker room when fans began to enter the pitch. Some players from Queretaro stayed on the field to try and calm the fans down.The horrifying brawl spurred Liga MX president Mike Arriola to condemn the violence on social media.Translated from Spanish to English, his statement read, "Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority! The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone’s safety."Liga MX suspended all games on Sunday and indicated that a report of the incident will be conducted and a criminal investigation will be pursued.Kuri said of the incident, “I have given instructions that the law be applied with all of its consequences.”Atlas are 7th in the table and Queretaro are 12th. At the time of suspension, Atlas were leading 1-0.

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

brawl, sport, viral, fans, mexico