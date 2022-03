https://sputniknews.com/20220306/syrian-defense-ministry-says-13-syrian-soldiers-dead-18-injured-in-terrorist-attack-near-palmyra-1093638496.html

Syrian Defense Ministry Says 13 Syrian Soldiers Dead, 18 Injured In Terrorist Attack Near Palmyra

Syrian Defense Ministry Says 13 Syrian Soldiers Dead, 18 Injured In Terrorist Attack Near Palmyra

During the attack, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying Syrian military personnel in a desert area near Palmyra. 06.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-06T16:08+0000

2022-03-06T16:08+0000

2022-03-06T17:03+0000

syria

palmyra

terrorist attack

casualties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105123/51/1051235123_0:207:2200:1445_1920x0_80_0_0_9d86ec881d4fa2e765a6d88b2b299446.jpg

A terrorist attack in the vicinity of Palmyra left a number of Syrian servicemen dead and injured, the country's defense ministry has announced.The attack occurred in the afternoon on 6 March, when a bus carrying Syrian military personnel came under fire from terrorists who employed various weapons, according to a press release issued by the ministry.The attack occurred at 1:30 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT) in a desert area near Palmyra.

palmyra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

syria, palmyra, terrorist attack, casualties