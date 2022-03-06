International
https://sputniknews.com/20220306/cristiano-ronaldo-would-boast-25-goals-by-now-if-signed-by-man-city-says-reds-legend-john-barnes-1093633686.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Would Boast ‘25 Goals By Now’ If Signed By Man City, Says Reds Legend John Barnes
Cristiano Ronaldo Would Boast ‘25 Goals By Now’ If Signed By Man City, Says Reds Legend John Barnes
As Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Italy’s Turin-based club Juventus was set to expire in June 2022, last year speculations had linked the striker with a... 06.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-06T11:44+0000
2022-03-06T11:44+0000
cristiano ronaldo
manchester city
manchester united
alex ferguson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093077356_0:123:2726:1656_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba993144b58d3d4f0eb4a768622809d.jpg
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored around 30 goals this season if he had joined Manchester City instead of Man United, believes Red’s legend Peter Barnes, cited by the Mirror.Furthermore, according to the pundit, who back in his day played for both Manchester clubs, at Man City they “would have had the vision and the technique to put him in… on a goal”. The Portuguese forward had stunned the football world last summer, announcing his return to the Red Devils - the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009 - after opting to quit Italy’s Juventus ahead of his contract expiring in June 2022. Amid a swathe of rumours that had linked Ronaldo at the time with a reportedly mulled move to Real Madrid, PSG or Manchester City, bombshell news had delivered the verdict: the forward was returning to the Old Trafford after a lightening-swift deal to re-sign him from the Turin-based Serie A club. There had been reports that Sir Alex Ferguson and ex-teammates like Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra had convinced the forward not to play for United's rivals. While Cristiano Ronaldo had made a strong start, claiming nine goals in his first 11 appearances, he then went into a protracted goal drought in recent months. Barnes blamed Ronaldo's United teammates for the 37-year-old’s struggled to find the back of the net.
https://sputniknews.com/20220305/ronaldo-remains-goalscoring-machine-says-pep-guardiola-as-city-prepares-to-face-man-united-1093617578.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/how-a-charm-offensive-coaxed-cristiano-ronaldo-into-head-spinning-deal-with-manchester-united-1083744840.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093077356_0:0:2541:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_c75e859c559788c471fb19666b89f0ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, manchester united, alex ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo Would Boast ‘25 Goals By Now’ If Signed By Man City, Says Reds Legend John Barnes

11:44 GMT 06.03.2022
© REUTERS / PETER POWELLSoccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a chance to score
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a chance to score - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2022
© REUTERS / PETER POWELL
SubscribeGoogle news
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Italy’s Turin-based club Juventus was set to expire in June 2022, last year speculations had linked the striker with a transfer to Manchester City, among other clubs. Yet the Portugal forward opted to head back to Manchester United after quitting the Turin-based team.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored around 30 goals this season if he had joined Manchester City instead of Man United, believes Red’s legend Peter Barnes, cited by the Mirror.
“His goal record is great for a 37-year-old, but I think if he had come to City, he'd probably have 25 goals now, because the good players there would have found him a lot easier,” suggested Barnes in an interview with the outlet.
Furthermore, according to the pundit, who back in his day played for both Manchester clubs, at Man City they “would have had the vision and the technique to put him in… on a goal”.
“Then there's the other argument that his legs have gone and he's not got the pace he had four of five years ago. I think what's probably got him frustrated is that he's not had the same service he's been used to in the past and people haven't seen him,” insisted Barnes.
The Portuguese forward had stunned the football world last summer, announcing his return to the Red Devils - the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009 - after opting to quit Italy’s Juventus ahead of his contract expiring in June 2022.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2022
Ronaldo Remains 'Goalscoring Machine', Says Pep Guardiola as City Prepares to Face Man United
5 March, 18:59 GMT
Amid a swathe of rumours that had linked Ronaldo at the time with a reportedly mulled move to Real Madrid, PSG or Manchester City, bombshell news had delivered the verdict: the forward was returning to the Old Trafford after a lightening-swift deal to re-sign him from the Turin-based Serie A club.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
How a 'Charm Offensive' Coaxed Cristiano Ronaldo Into Head-Spinning Deal With Manchester United
29 August 2021, 10:15 GMT
There had been reports that Sir Alex Ferguson and ex-teammates like Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra had convinced the forward not to play for United's rivals.
While Cristiano Ronaldo had made a strong start, claiming nine goals in his first 11 appearances, he then went into a protracted goal drought in recent months. Barnes blamed Ronaldo's United teammates for the 37-year-old’s struggled to find the back of the net.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала