Russian Embassy Sends German Foreign Ministry a Note Over Discrimination Against Russians

The statement comes a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke about the mistreatment Russian and Belarussian nationals faced in the country over the Kremlin's decision to begin a special operation in Ukraine.
08:54 GMT 05.03.2022 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 10.03.2022)
The Russian Embassy in Germany has sent the German Foreign Ministry a note over discrimination against its nationals in the country, the Russian ambassador has said.
"The German leadership needs to send a signal to local authorities - city authorities, municipal, regional – that the discrimination against Russian nationals should be stopped. We are monitoring the situation in the country and are in contact with officials", Sergei Nechaev told Rossiya24.
His statement comes a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on the public to end discrimination against Russians and Belarusians over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine.
"Anyone hostile to Belarusians or Russians in Germany attacks not only our fellow citizens but also the basic principles of our coexistence. We stick together. We are stronger than hate", Baerbock tweeted.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova announced she would appeal to the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the harassment of Russian nationals living abroad.
Last week, Russia launched a special operation
in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin said is aimed at denazifying and demilitarising Kiev as well as protecting the residents of two breakaway regions, the Donetsk
and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
The move was condemned by Ukrainian authorities and nations in the West, which have called it an "invasion". Western countries have since introduced the harshest sanctions on Moscow to date, targeting banks, businesses, billionaires, as well as individuals that are in the alleged inner circle of President Putin.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that the special operation does not pose a threat to civilians as the nation's forces are only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure – military bases, air defence systems, etc.