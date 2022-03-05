https://sputniknews.com/20220305/russian-embassy-sends-german-foreign-ministry-a-note-over-discrimination-against-russians-1093608372.html

Russian Embassy Sends German Foreign Ministry a Note Over Discrimination Against Russians

Russian Embassy Sends German Foreign Ministry a Note Over Discrimination Against Russians

The statement comes a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke about the mistreatment Russian and Belarussian nationals faced in the country over the Kremlin's decision to begin a special operation in Ukraine.

2022-03-05T08:54+0000

2022-03-05T08:54+0000

2022-03-10T04:26+0000

world

germany

russia

discrimination

ukraine

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080543329_0:119:3071:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_613250570c690d052e6e6321d837c643.jpg

The Russian Embassy in Germany has sent the German Foreign Ministry a note over discrimination against its nationals in the country, the Russian ambassador has said.His statement comes a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on the public to end discrimination against Russians and Belarusians over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine."Anyone hostile to Belarusians or Russians in Germany attacks not only our fellow citizens but also the basic principles of our coexistence. We stick together. We are stronger than hate", Baerbock tweeted.Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova announced she would appeal to the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the harassment of Russian nationals living abroad.Last week, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin said is aimed at denazifying and demilitarising Kiev as well as protecting the residents of two breakaway regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).The move was condemned by Ukrainian authorities and nations in the West, which have called it an "invasion". Western countries have since introduced the harshest sanctions on Moscow to date, targeting banks, businesses, billionaires, as well as individuals that are in the alleged inner circle of President Putin.The Russian Defence Ministry said that the special operation does not pose a threat to civilians as the nation's forces are only targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure – military bases, air defence systems, etc.

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, germany, russia, discrimination, ukraine, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky