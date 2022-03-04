https://sputniknews.com/20220304/zelensky-left-ukraine-for-poland-russian-state-duma-speaker-says-1093588232.html

Zelensky Left Ukraine for Poland, Russian State Duma Speaker Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that he has not left the country's capital Kiev due to the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine to... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has left Ukraine and is currently in Poland, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin asserted.The Ukrainian president has not commented on this assertion.Several Western countries have expressed concern in regard to Zelensky's safety. Particularly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris was ready "to help him if necessary". It was also reported that the United States offered him evacuation, but he refused.Reports that Zelensky left the Ukrainian capital emerged earlier last week, with the president refuting them and posting several video messages in which he said he remained in Kiev. In late February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine with the goal to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country. The operation began after a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. After the start of the operation, a massive wave of anti-Russian sanctions followed from the West.

