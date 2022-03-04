International
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Zelensky Left Ukraine for Poland, Russian State Duma Speaker Says
Zelensky Left Ukraine for Poland, Russian State Duma Speaker Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that he has not left the country's capital Kiev due to the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine to... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
In late February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine with the goal to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country. The operation began after a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. After the start of the operation, a massive wave of anti-Russian sanctions followed from the West.
Zelensky Left Ukraine for Poland, Russian State Duma Speaker Says

13:12 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 04.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kiev on March 3, 2022. - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West on March 3, 2022, to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kiev on March 3, 2022. - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West on March 3, 2022, to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that he has not left the country's capital Kiev due to the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has left Ukraine and is currently in Poland, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin asserted.
"Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lvov", he wrote on his Telegram channel. "He is now in Poland".
The Ukrainian president has not commented on this assertion.
Several Western countries have expressed concern in regard to Zelensky's safety. Particularly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris was ready "to help him if necessary". It was also reported that the United States offered him evacuation, but he refused.
Reports that Zelensky left the Ukrainian capital emerged earlier last week, with the president refuting them and posting several video messages in which he said he remained in Kiev.
In late February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine with the goal to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country. The operation began after a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. After the start of the operation, a massive wave of anti-Russian sanctions followed from the West.
