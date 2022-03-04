https://sputniknews.com/20220304/who-warns-obesity-to-affect-health-of-nearly-170-million-people-by-2025-1093590486.html
WHO Warns Obesity to Affect Health of Nearly 170 Million People by 2025
March 4 is designated as World Obesity Day, aimed at promoting feasible solutions to halt the global obesity crisis. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
WHO Warns Obesity to Affect Health of Nearly 170 Million People by 2025
March 4 is designated as World Obesity Day, aimed at promoting feasible solutions to halt the global obesity crisis.
"WHO estimates that by 2025, approximately 167 million people – adults and children – will become less healthy because they are overweight or obese," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday said in a statement.
According to the WHO, over 1 billion people worldwide suffer from obesity, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children, with the numbers rising.
"Obesity is a disease impacting most body systems. It leads to a range of noncommunicable diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and stroke, various forms of cancer, as well as mental health issues," the WHO statement read.
It was noted that obese people are three times more likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19.
The WHO claims to be addressing the global obesity crisis on multiple fronts, including through monitoring global trends and prevalence, developing recommendations for obesity prevention and treatment, and offering countries support and guidance.
"At the same time, countries need to work together to create a better food environment so that everyone can access and afford a healthy diet," the statement added.
Upon request from member states, the WHO secretariat develops an accelerated action plan to curb obesity and boost global efforts, which is planned to be discussed at the 76th World Health Assembly in May.