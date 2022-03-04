https://sputniknews.com/20220304/who-warns-obesity-to-affect-health-of-nearly-170-million-people-by-2025-1093590486.html

WHO Warns Obesity to Affect Health of Nearly 170 Million People by 2025

WHO Warns Obesity to Affect Health of Nearly 170 Million People by 2025

March 4 is designated as World Obesity Day, aimed at promoting feasible solutions to halt the global obesity crisis. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T14:32+0000

2022-03-04T14:32+0000

2022-03-04T14:32+0000

health

world health organization (who)

obesity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105905/33/1059053377_0:115:1920:1195_1920x0_80_0_0_2434e4d9a013fb0012805cf3cb4589e4.jpg

"WHO estimates that by 2025, approximately 167 million people – adults and children – will become less healthy because they are overweight or obese," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday said in a statement.According to the WHO, over 1 billion people worldwide suffer from obesity, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children, with the numbers rising.It was noted that obese people are three times more likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19.The WHO claims to be addressing the global obesity crisis on multiple fronts, including through monitoring global trends and prevalence, developing recommendations for obesity prevention and treatment, and offering countries support and guidance."At the same time, countries need to work together to create a better food environment so that everyone can access and afford a healthy diet," the statement added.Upon request from member states, the WHO secretariat develops an accelerated action plan to curb obesity and boost global efforts, which is planned to be discussed at the 76th World Health Assembly in May.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

health, world health organization (who), obesity